ESPN Announces Insane 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational Schedule

For the seventh time, the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational is back to open the college softball season, Feb.12-15. The four-day invitational, held at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., will feature a field of 16 teams and 40 games.

Competition features 13 teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and three teams that advanced to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

2026 Participants

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Florida State

LSU

Texas Tech

Northwestern

Georgia

Oklahoma State

UCLA

NC State

Duke

UCF

Florida Atlantic University

Missouri

Tennessee

JMU

Texas A&M

Key Matchups

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Tennessee Vols: Feb.13

After a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Vols in the championship game of the 2025 NCAA Super Regionals, the Cornhuskers have the opportunity to start the season with revenge. It was a pitcher’s duel between Jordy Bahl and Karlyn Pickens, and it’s inevitable to happen in Clearwater again, with both All-Americans looking to make the most out of their senior seasons.

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Feb.13

For the second consecutive season, the Cowgirls will take on the Aggies in Clearwater. Last season featured a dramatic 6-5 game with OSU coming out victorious after a four-run seventh inning was capped off by a walk-off two-run homer from Karli Godwin.

Texas A&M has reloaded, though after being stunned by Liberty at home in College Station, becoming the first top overall seed in DI softball history to fail to advance from its own regional. Five transfers, including two from OSU, Tallen Edwards and Micaela Wark, now round out the Aggies’ lineup, which may be trouble for the Cowgirls.

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Florida State Seminoles: Feb. 12

Outside of the Big 12, the Red Raiders have only five games scheduled during the regular season against Power 4 opponents. During the Clearwater Invitational, they’ll face Florida State, Northwestern, NC State, and Nebraska.

The Seminoles will be looking for revenge as well, as Texas Tech used early first-inning leads and dominant pitching from NiJaree Canady to sweep them in the Tallahassee Super Regional. The result sent the Red Raiders to the WCWS for the first time in program history, while FSU missed Oklahoma City for the second straight year.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Feb.12

Though the Sooners are playing just one game during the invitational, they will meet a familiar SEC foe, with whom they have not faced since 2021. The Sooners are 4-4 against Georgia, and the last meeting was an 8-0 six-inning win for OU against the Bulldogs in the 2021 WCWS.

The Sooners will debut two new aces, Sydney Berzon (LSU), and Miali Guachino (Ole Miss). Georgia returns most of its 2025 starting lineup and pitching staff, welcoming the additions of four transfers who are former top recruits, aces in the circle, and power hitters at the plate.

How to Watch

In partnership with ESPN, all 40 games are scheduled to be broadcast across ESPN's various networks.

Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the 2026 Invitational will go on sale Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET on the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational website. Several ticket options are available for each day of the event. General Admission tickets provide entry to the complex, but do not guarantee a seat. Select tickets include the option to purchase Home Plate Reserved Seating.

