'Full Circle in the Best Way': Isa Torres Begins a New Chapter With Texas Softball

The local girl has returned to Austin.

Senior infielder Isa Torres took the field against Murray State College and Texas State in the Longhorns' fall ball games, and to her, it felt like home.

"It's so surreal (being back)," Torres said. "To be back in front of my family, in front of incredible fans, (I'm) truly grateful, truly blessed to be back here in this environment."

Torres' journey didn't start at the Forty Acres like many other iconic Texas softball players. Despite growing up just 30 minutes outside of Austin, Torres began her softball career at Florida State University.

Torres immediately made the Sunshine State and JoAnne Graf Field her home. As a freshman, she started in all 61 games and racked up 68 hits and 57 RBIs.

She made a huge jump from there. She clocked 95 hits as a sophomore and 98 hits as a junior. In March of 2026, Torres etched her name not just into the Florida State record books, but also into the NCAA record books. She currently holds the NCAA Division I softball record for most consecutive hits at 16.

That offensive production earned her D1Softball National Player of the Year in 2026, even though the Seminoles weren't able to advance into the super regional round of the NCAA softball tournament. Not long after her season ended, it was announced she was hitting the portal and all eyes fell on head coach Mike White's two-time national championship program.

"(I was drawn to) how authentic they are," Torres said. "On my visit, it was fully the version of who they are and what they were trying to become, and they're trying to continue a legacy here. I just wanted to be a part of that, and I wanted to grow it in the best way possible."

The coveted transfer found her landing spot at Red & Charline McCombs Field. So this season, she'll don burnt orange instead of garnet.

While seeing Torres in a Texas uniform might be an adjustment for softball fans, she is fitting right in with the team — even if she isn't playing in her normal spot.

Torres was a staple at shortstop for the Seminoles, but at Texas, she's going to have to fight for the position. Senior infielder Vivana Martinez was a force at shortstop in 2026, even after coming off a season-ending knee injury the season prior. But now, the two are battling it out on the field.

But is there any animosity between the two? Nope!

Torres took the time to describe to reporters how close she is to Martinez and how grateful she feels to have another talented athlete beside her.

And after watching the preseason games, it's clear that White didn't promise a position to draw Torres to come be a Longhorn. White has consistently flip-flopped the athletes between shortstop and second, and he doesn't plan to make a final decision on the position anytime soon.

Alisa Sneed and Isa Torres with home runs to get Texas rolling in the fall ball opener against Murray State College pic.twitter.com/WROe0iXNp2 — Roger McAfee (@rmcafee8) September 30, 2026

Torres doesn't seem to mind.

"I have no preference," Torres said. "Whatever the team needs me to do, wherever my coaches need me, I'm going to play there and I'm going to play it with 100 percent, with everything I've got."

That no-stress, carefree attitude was on display as the 5-foot-6 Toress stood surrounded by a group of reporters. She approached with a smile on her face and was genuinely positive when answering any of the prodding questions journalists love to ask.

But behind all the enthusiasm, Torres' mission in coming to Texas is apparent:

"I've never been to the World Series, so obviously that's a goal, and that's a dream of mine to do," Torres said. "I'm just in here, so at peace and just so loose because I want to do my best to get them back there."