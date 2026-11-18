After two years at the helm and completely transforming the Texas Tech softball program into a national contender, Gerry Glasco has made significant moves for the future of the Red Raiders.

Announced on Tuesday evening, the Texas Tech Director of Athletics appointed Glasco’s daughter, Tara Archibald, to co-head coach. As part of the promotion, she will be Glasco's successor whenever he decides to retire.

"After several discussions with Coach Glasco this summer, we believe establishing this transition plan now will ensure Texas Tech remains at the forefront of college softball," Hocutt said in a press release. "Coach Archibald has been an integral part of our success the past two seasons, and we look forward to her continuing to elevate this program whenever the day comes that Coach Glasco decides to step down as our head coach."

Familiar face in an elevated position!



📰https://t.co/vGF2ZRJ9mz pic.twitter.com/AnTxta9g7N — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) November 17, 2026

When Glasco moved over from coaching the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in 2024, he saw the opportunity to rejoin his daughter on the field. The two coached alongside each other at Georgia and helped the Bulldogs win the SEC Tournament in 2014 and advance to two NCAA Super Regionals in 2012 and 2014.

Archibald spent the previous five years as head coach at Eastern Illinois. In her last season there, she led the Panthers to a 40-17 record and an Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title and was named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year. Under her direction, the program saw its first-ever NCAA Regional appearance.

Congrats to @EIU_Softball Coach Tara Archibald @CoachArchibald on recently picking up career win No. 100 at EIU.



Panthers back in action this upcoming weekend at Western Kentucky Tournament pic.twitter.com/XAyPNjPoOz — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) February 19, 2024

With the Red Raiders, Archibald has served as pitching coach, a role she formally held at Illinois State from 2017-19. Now entering her third season, Archibald has been influential in the Red Raiders' success in making the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) and coaching a pair of All-American pitchers, NiJaree Canady and Kaitlyn Terry.

Texas Tech swept the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles during her debut season on staff in 2025 and then repeated as regular-season champions this past season behind one of the nation's top pitching staffs. At EIU, she coached the 2023 OVC Pitcher of the Year and OVC Female Athlete of the Year, Olivia Price, and pitcher McKenzie Oslanzi, the 2024 OVC Freshman of the Year.

"We are excited to elevate Tara into the co-head coach role," Glasco said in the press release. "It's important for the program to provide a smooth transition at the end of my tenure. Tara and her leadership have been invaluable to the program during the last two seasons and will be for the future of this program. While there is no timetable established for my retirement, we wanted to be as transparent as possible out of respect for our current roster and future Red Raiders."

While Glasco has given no indication of when he will retire, he is 68 and has coached softball since 2000, when he began as a varsity assistant coach at Johnson City High School in Illinois.

He made staff changes at the end of the 2026 season, hiring assistant coaches Jeff Cottrill and Shelby Pendley, and relieving assistant coaches Hunter Veach and Kayla Kowalick of their duties.

The Red Raiders will debut eight new transfers in 2027.