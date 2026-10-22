Texas Tech Softball Outfielder Leaves Program, Gerry Glasco Fills Spot with Pitcher

Texas Tech softball has lost a star outfielder.

Senior Alana Johnson appeared in only 10 games in 2026 before an injury cut her season short. Now noticeably missing from the Red Raiders’ fall matchups, a Texas Tech spokesperson confirmed with Shelby Hilliard of Red Raider Sports that she has “left the program”.

No additional information was reported as to why Johnson departed or whether she is transferring elsewhere, but with head coach Gerry Glasco making several offseason additions, it’s possible she’d have limited playing time.

Johnson originally transferred from Washington in 2025, finishing her lone season in Lubbock with a .310 batting average, .557 slugging percentage, 10 doubles, nine home runs, 46 RBIs, and a career-high 14 stolen bases. The outfielder was pivotal in the team landing runners-up at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS).

Among the eight transfer pickups this offseason were All-Americans Moriah Polar (Purdue) and Kasidi Pickering (Oklahoma), who will ultimately take up two spots in the outfield. This also means senior Kaitlyn Terry can step in when she isn’t pitching, and Lauren Allred can fill a slot after she rehabs from injury.

Murmurs of All-American outfielder Mihyia Davis returning for a fifth season have started swirling too, now with the NCAA’s 5-for-5 rule in effect.

In terms of roster numbers, Glasco swooped in immediately and filled Johnson’s spot. Graduate pitcher Malayna Tamborra announced her commitment on social media on October 18. She spent three seasons at Auburn, making 38 appearances across 55 innings. She went 2-0 as a junior last season with a 6.42 ERA.

Following the news of Tamborra, It’s unclear at the moment if Johnson left on her own terms or if cuts to the roster are being made to bring in bigger transfer portal talent. This now brings Texas Tech’s roster to 24 players, where the NCAA Division I softball hard cap is 25. Seven players left the program after Glasco brought in Polar, Pickering, Jaysoni Beachum, Jayden Heavener, Hailey Maestretti, Zoie Bernard, Bradi Gallaway, and now Tamborra.

The Red Raiders will close out the fall ball campaign against Odessa College on Oct. 24 at home. While no full 2027 schedule is out yet, Texas Tech is set to play at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at the Big League Dreams Complex February 25-28.

As two-time runners-up at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), 2027 will be Texas Tech’s first season under Glasco without ace NiJaree Canady. Key returners include Terry, Mia Williams, Taylor Pannell, Jasmyn Burns, Lagi Quiroga, Hailey Toney, Desirae Spearman, Mallie West, and Allred.