Illinois Softball All-American Named Head Coach of Program

A former Fighting Illini All-American is back in a new role with the program.

University of Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced the hiring of Jenna Hall as the third head coach in program history on Tuesday. Hall returns to Champaign after spending four years as the head coach at Ohio University.

Join us in welcoming Jenna Hall back to Illinois as our head coach!



🔸 Two-time MAC Coach of the Year

🔹 2019 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame inductee

🔸 NFCA First-Team All-American



📰 | https://t.co/eHoL8h7Far pic.twitter.com/OCyFW8Rc0o — Illinois Softball (@IlliniSB) June 2, 2026

Pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees, Hall has agreed to a five-year contract. Hall’s hiring comes almost a month after the program parted ways with former head coach Tyra Perry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fighting Illini Hall of Famer Jenna Hall back to Illinois as the new head coach of our softball program," Whitman said in the press release. "Not only is Jenna among the great players in our program's history, but she has established herself as one of the country's up-and-coming head coaches. With assistant coaching experience in the Big Ten and the ACC, and now success as a head coach in the Mid-American Conference, Jenna is well prepared to lead the program at her alma mater. I am excited to see the impact Jenna will have on our student-athletes and the bright future of Fighting Illini Softball.”

The NFCA First Team All-American closed out her Illinois career in 2006 as the all-time program leader in batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.486), slugging percentage (.580), home runs (33), RBI (142), walks (148), and total bases (361). She owns the single-season batting average program record after recording a .481 average as a senior and finished her career ranked sixth in NCAA Division I history in career intentional walks (26), while ranking ninth in single-season intentional walks (26) and 15th in total career walks (148).

After helping Illinois to two NCAA postseason appearances, including a trip to the Regional championship game in 2004, she ended her senior season as a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award.

In total, Hall has 20 years of coaching experience since she left her mark on the Illinois program as a player. Named head coach of the Bobcats in 2022, she made an immediate impact. In 2025, Hall was named the MAC Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons, after leading the team to a runner-up finish at the 2025 MAC Tournament.

With today's win, Ohio head coach Jenna Hall picks up her 100th win as a head coach!#OUohyeah pic.twitter.com/m4K78hnAhg — Ohio Softball (@OhioBobcatSB) May 9, 2025

The 2026 Bobcats’ season ended with a 38-20 record and saw some of the best offensive numbers in program history. The team set single-season records in batting average (.335), runs (431), hits (526), RBIs (405), doubles (113), and home runs (91).

"I want to thank Josh Whitman, Sara Burton, and the University of Illinois for trusting in me to lead this softball program," Hall said in the press release. "Illinois has meant the world to me since I stepped foot on campus as a freshman. To be able to return to the place that started it all is a dream come true. I have always been extremely proud to be an Illini, and I can't wait to wear the orange and blue once again."

However, Hall certainly has her work cut out for her now, as she takes over a program that has finished in the bottom half of the Big Ten the last four years. The program finished the 2026 campaign with an overall record of 15-39 and a Big Ten mark of 3-20.