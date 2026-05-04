Injured BYU Players Start on Senior Day in Viral Moment vs Arizona State
As if Senior Day isn't filled with enough emotion already, BYU Softball celebrated its seven seniors, with an especially heartfelt moment for two in particular, on Saturday, May 2, at Gail Miller Field in Provo, Utah.
Senior right-handed pitcher Kaysen Korth and senior outfielder Jaelynn Lambert both had their collegiate careers cut short due to season-ending injuries.
Korth suffered a knee injury in early February of the 2026 campaign, while Lambert had been managing chronic back pain for some time, ultimately having to shut it down two weeks before her final season began.
In the last game of regulation, BYU and its opponent, Arizona State, coordinated a special first pitch with Korth in the circle and Lambert in right field for one last go.
Korth, seen wearing No. 18 with a brace on her left knee, delivered the opening pitch in game three of the Big 12 series against the Sun Devils. A class act from ASU, designated player Tanya Windle, took for ball one. The game was paused momentarily, giving Korth and Lambert, No. 11, the spotlight as they were embraced by teammates exiting the field.
Korth, a native of Bluffdale, Utah, came into the BYU program as the 2022 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year and did not disappoint. As a rookie, Korth boasted a 19-8 record in 174.0 innings pitched, with a 2.49 ERA and 189 strikeouts.
Despite battling injuries throughout her four years, Korth will retire with a lifetime winning record, 36-16. In 77 appearances as a Cougar, 52 which she started, Korth tallied 21 complete games with six saves and 318 strikeouts.
Lambert, out of Temecula, Calif., played in 109 contests at BYU, 30 games listed in the starting lineup. She compiled a slash line of .257/.300/.310 with 29 hits, three of which were for extra bases. She drove in 18 RBIs, registered 46 runs, and was 11-for-12 on the base paths.
Head Coach Gordon Eakin and BYU went into the 2026 campaign well aware of the challenges ahead, including several top-25 matchups early on. Without two of their veteran stars eligible, the Cougars came up short of what they thought they were initially capable of.
BYU finished the season 18-33 overall and 7-17 in Big 12 play.
Arizona State would complete the conference sweep with game scores of 9-4, 10-2, and 11-3. The Sun Devils will play No. 24 Arizona in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Devon Park.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew