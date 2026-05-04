Injured BYU Players Start on Senior Day in Viral Moment vs Arizona State

As if Senior Day isn't filled with enough emotion already, BYU Softball celebrated its seven seniors, with an especially heartfelt moment for two in particular, on Saturday, May 2, at Gail Miller Field in Provo, Utah.

Senior right-handed pitcher Kaysen Korth and senior outfielder Jaelynn Lambert both had their collegiate careers cut short due to season-ending injuries.

Korth suffered a knee injury in early February of the 2026 campaign, while Lambert had been managing chronic back pain for some time, ultimately having to shut it down two weeks before her final season began.

In the last game of regulation, BYU and its opponent, Arizona State, coordinated a special first pitch with Korth in the circle and Lambert in right field for one last go.

BYU made sure their injured seniors got in on a play before ending their softball careers 🥹



What a special moment for Kaysen Korth and Jaelynn Lambert 👏 pic.twitter.com/GtiseDogSF — espnW (@espnW) May 2, 2026

Korth, seen wearing No. 18 with a brace on her left knee, delivered the opening pitch in game three of the Big 12 series against the Sun Devils. A class act from ASU, designated player Tanya Windle, took for ball one. The game was paused momentarily, giving Korth and Lambert, No. 11, the spotlight as they were embraced by teammates exiting the field.

Korth, a native of Bluffdale, Utah, came into the BYU program as the 2022 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year and did not disappoint. As a rookie, Korth boasted a 19-8 record in 174.0 innings pitched, with a 2.49 ERA and 189 strikeouts.

Despite battling injuries throughout her four years, Korth will retire with a lifetime winning record, 36-16. In 77 appearances as a Cougar, 52 which she started, Korth tallied 21 complete games with six saves and 318 strikeouts.

Lambert, out of Temecula, Calif., played in 109 contests at BYU, 30 games listed in the starting lineup. She compiled a slash line of .257/.300/.310 with 29 hits, three of which were for extra bases. She drove in 18 RBIs, registered 46 runs, and was 11-for-12 on the base paths.

Head Coach Gordon Eakin and BYU went into the 2026 campaign well aware of the challenges ahead, including several top-25 matchups early on. Without two of their veteran stars eligible, the Cougars came up short of what they thought they were initially capable of.

BYU finished the season 18-33 overall and 7-17 in Big 12 play.

Arizona State would complete the conference sweep with game scores of 9-4, 10-2, and 11-3. The Sun Devils will play No. 24 Arizona in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Devon Park.