Jessica Clements Lives 'Every Girl’s Dream' in UCLA Softball's WCWS Win
UCLA senior Jessica Clements made her life-long dream reality in the wee hours of Friday morning.
Just after midnight local time in Oklahoma City, Clements broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh when she blasted a two-run home run to center field, walking the Bruins off with a thrilling 4-2 victory.
"Yeah, this is every girl's dream," Clements said after the game. "This is my dream for as long as I could remember. Super blessed to be here."
The two-run homer was the outfielder's seventh of the year.
"She's so humble," UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said about Clements after the game. "When we recruited her from the portal, she actually had great numbers. And I asked her what her biggest fear was coming to UCLA, because there were so many great things to look forward to. And she was excited about the program and knew a lot about the program, and she said, "My biggest fear is, am I going to be good enough to play at this level?"
Clements was the Big West Conference Player of the Year and was named to the NFCA West All-Region Second Team in 2024. She left Cal Poly as the program's career batting average leader (.414) and ranks in the top 10 in the Mustangs' record book in steals (fifth, 29 SB) and runs scored (ninth, 97 R).
In her career, Clements is a three-time NFCA West All-Region selection and All-Big West First Team member. Her name is scattered throughout the record books at Cal Poly, and now, she is leaving her mark on one of the most storied programs in college softball.
"I don't know when it was, but it was later towards the season, but she was getting a little frustrated, and I had to tell her. I said, you know, and with the whole team, there's no reason for you to get frustrated.," Inouye-Perez continued. "You have one year to play softball here as a Bruin. And in one year, you have done so much to leave your name as somebody to be remembered on not just being able to hit for average... And she said, Coach, I didn't hit home runs."
Three of Clements' seven home runs this season have come in the postseason. Compared to her previous three seasons, she had only hit five.
"Credit to our coaches," Inouye-Perez added. "Credit to Jess. Credit to her. And I said to her in the dugout when she was 0-for, she ended up getting a hit, but she was 0-for, and I said: Introduce yourself on this stage. Let them know who you are."
Message received.
"To be able to see her end it with a walk-off," Inouye-Perez said. "Her dream was to play here at Oklahoma City. There's nothing better than to be able to hit a walk-off home run in Game 1 at the College World Series. That will be a memory she will have for a lifetime, period. I'm so proud of her."