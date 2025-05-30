Unlikely Hero Hits Walk-Off Homer to Lift UCLA Over Oregon in WCWS Thriller
In a tense WCWS showdown between UCLA and Oregon, it was freshman Kaitlyn Terry who set the tone from pitch one and senior Jessica Clements who ended it.
Terry didn’t just throw; she dictated.
Oregon hitters were chasing pitches off the plate, rolling over balls they couldn’t square up, and finding themselves in early 0-2 holes before they even had a chance to breathe.
Clements took advantage of her opportunity in the bottom of the seventh that walked the Bruins off the field well after midnight local time.
Kaylynn Jones legged out an infield single to lead things off, showing off her wheels. A sac bunt moved her to second, a groundout pushed her to third, and Kedre Luschar came through with a sharp RBI single through the right side. Just like that, Ducks were on the board and up 1-0. Even after it got weird with two power outages at Devon Park.
In true postseason fashion, things got stranger as the game progressed. After the UCLA third-inning dance party, Bruin Magic was in the air.
UCLA took a 2-1 lead after Alexis Ramirez went yard in the fourth with a no-doubt, two-run blast that had the dugout bouncing. It looked like the Bruins were going to ride Terry’s arm all the way to the finish line. Then the seventh inning happened.
With Oregon threatening, a bizarre obstruction call with Oregon’s Paige Sinicki and UCLA catcher’s Alexis Ramirez opened the door. Coach Lombardi took her last call and got lucky, and just like that, it was tied 2-2, on a reversed call for obstruction. You could feel the shift in momentum – and the tension - like a gut punch in the dugout.
UCLA didn’t blink.
In the bottom half, Clements stepped in and silenced any doubt. She unloaded on a pitch and sent it sailing for a two-run bomb that turned Devon Park into a frenzy.