Reese Atwood Makes Texas Softball History in Win Over Kentucky
Go ahead and crown Reese Atwood.
The junior catcher rewrote history for the Texas Longhorns with one swing of the bat on Friday afternoon in a 7-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
In the sixth inning, Atwood became the first student-athlete in program history with 200-or-more career RBIs with a two-run home run. The blast also gave the Longhorns a 7-5 lead over the Wildcats.
"That game … it never really felt like we were out of it, to be honest," Atwood said after the game. "With us and our lineup, it just takes one swing to get us back into it. I got that one pitch and got that one swing, and it was a great feeling."
Kentucky raced out to a 4-0 lead before Texas managed to score a run in the bottom of the second, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
Citlaly Gutierrez got the start for Texas and gave up all four runs on just four hits and two walks. Cambria Salmon and Mac Morgan combined to pitch the rest of the game, allowing one run each.
The Longhorns turn the game around in the bottom of the third, scoring four unanswered runs with three coming courtesy of two-out, back-to-back-to-back solo home runs by Katie Stewart, Joley. Mitchell and Victoria Hunter.
"Today, we had those back-to-back-to-back home runs, which was really good; we needed some production from the bottom of the order," said head coach Mike White. "But I think defense is what really won us the game today, I thought. We turned some double plays and threw a runner out at home plate. And we were able to get a solid outing from Cambria (Salmon), too, before Mac (Morgan) came in and shut the door late."
Kentucky retook the lead in the fourth, but it wasn't for long. Stewart tied the game at 5-5 with an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth.
Kayden Henry doubled in the sixth, setting the stage for Atwood's historic two-run shot.
Texas will go for the sweep of Kentucky in the regular-season and series finale on