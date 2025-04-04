Softball On SI

Texas, Mizzou Softball Postpone Friday's Series Opener

Texas and Mizzou have postponed their Friday series opener due to inclement weather.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Missouri Tigers pitcher Marissa McCann (10) pitches as Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers face off in the SEC softball tournament championship game at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
Missouri Tigers pitcher Marissa McCann (10) pitches as Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers face off in the SEC softball tournament championship game at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, May 11, 2024. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mother Nature has other plans for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and Missouri Tigers, forcing the teams to postpone the series opener.

Friday's game was originally slated for 6 p.m., but weather in the forecast moved the first pitch up to 10 a.m.

However, as soon as Texas leadoff batter Ashton Maloney stepped into the box, lighting struck.

The Tigers and Longhorns will now play a doubleheader on Saturday. The makeup game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT, and game No. 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

The three-game series between these two teams is a battle of first and second-to-last place in the Southeastern Conference. However, the Tigers aren't intimidated by the No.1 in front of Texas. Missouri did beat Oklahoma and Ole Miss to avoid being swept by both.

“We’re taking two,” Mizzou pitcher Cierra Harrison said Wednesday. “We’re going in very excited and just are wanting to win.”

Harrison and the rest of the pitching staff will face off against one of the nation's best offenses. The Longhorns have six batters hitting over .400 and 10 batting at least .300.

“Texas is unbelievable,” Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson said. “Their offensive lineup is potent the whole way through.”

The Tigers are coming off a 7-2 midweek win over Missouri State, while the Longhorns haven't played since their series win over Mississippi State.

Missouri is still searching for its first conference series win and would love to have it come against the top-ranked team in the nation.

Unfortunately, the Tigers will have to wait one more day before getting started.

