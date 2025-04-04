Texas, Mizzou Softball Postpone Friday's Series Opener

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Due to inclement weather on Friday, April 4, Mizzou's series against No. 1 Texas has been altered. The Tigers will now play a Saturday (April 5) doubleheader with games at 1 p.m., CT and 5 p.m.#OwnIt #MIZ 🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/pTL1g6b6AW