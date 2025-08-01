Kansas Softball Promotes Veteran Staff Member to Associate Head Coach
Kansas softball is elevating its coaching staff. The program announced on social media that pitching coach Laura Heberling has been promoted to associate head coach.
“I’m excited to promote coach Heberling to associate head coach,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said in the post. “I respect her passion for the game, her commitment to excellence, and her positive leadership that impacts our players every day. I’m thankful for her loyalty and her desire to continue growing as a coach and mentor to our players.”
McFalls announced the addition of Heberling as the pitching coach of the team in 2023. Prior to joining the Jayhawks, the 20-year coaching veteran sat in several positions, like head coach, associate head coach, assistant coach, and student assistant.
She helped the Maryland Terps to their best season since 2011 during her first season with the squad. The team posted a 39-19 record while the pitching staff had a 3.15 ERA and totaled 312 strikeouts.
Under her direction, she coached ace Keira Bucher to lead the nation in saves and hold the Big Ten single-season record with 12 saves. Two seniors were named to the All-Big Ten teams and received NFCA Midwest All-Region honors.
Before Maryland, she served as the associate head coach at Utah State from 2020 to 2022 and as the head coach of USC-Beaufort from 2013 to 2017.
In 2015, Heberling was named the Sun Conference Coach of the Year after posting a 42-14 record en route to a Sun Conference Tournament championship and an NAIA Opening Round appearance.
As a player, she gained much collegiate experience, playing for Young Harris College, Virginia Intermont College, and UNC Pembroke.
Now as an associate head coach for the Jayhawks, who are coming off a 22-28 overall record, Heberling will have the opportunity to work even more magic on the program. The Jayhawks welcome one new transfer, Chloe Barber, a pitcher from Wichita State.