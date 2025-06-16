Kansas Softball Picks Up Pitcher From Transfer Portal
The Kansas Jayhawks are adding to their bullpen through the transfer portal. Former Wichita State sophomore Chloe Barber announced her commitment to the program via X on Friday.
Making 22 appearances in the circle, including 12 starts for Wichita, she went 73.2 innings with a 5-7 record in 2025. She held a 5.99 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 62 walks.
In her breakout campaign as a freshman, she led the Shockers in nearly every category, with appearances (28), starts (19), ERA (3.70), wins (10), complete games (8), saves (4), strikeouts (143), and opponent batting average (.205).
Barber will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Jayhawks.
