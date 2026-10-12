Kentucky Softball Announces Coaching Staff Changes

After a last-place finish in the SEC with a 1-23 conference record and a 26-29 overall record in 2026, Kentucky softball has made several coaching changes.

The program announced that Maddi Hackbarth has been hired as an assistant coach, and Kristine Himes will be transitioning into the newly created position of Director of Player Analytics and Development, while Brittany Cervantes has been promoted to Chief of Staff.

Hackbarth heads to Lexington after spending two years at Santa Clara University, where she served as an assistant coach. As a former All-American at Arizona State, she helped the Broncos set a single-season record for the highest batting average at .309 in 2025.

Under her direction, the Broncos led the West Coast Conference in runs (312, 5.8 runs/game), hits (453, 8.4 hits/game), doubles (83), RBIs (271), bases on balls (174), hit by pitches (49), least number of batters striking out (190), on-base percentage (.394), stolen bases (80), sacrifice flies (25) and sacrifice bunts (43), while capturing the program’s first WCC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

As a Sun Devil, Hackbarth earned NFCA second-team All-American honors as a catcher in 2021. In her final collegiate season, she hit .384 with a .470 on-base percentage and a .913 slugging percentage. She later tied ASU’s single-season home run record with 20 and played one professional season for Athletes Unlimited.

Kristine Himes and Brittany Cervantes’ New Positions

Himes, who has been alongside head coach Rachel Lawson as an associate head coach for the last 16 seasons, will now move into a brand new position as Director of Player Analytics and Development.

She will lead the use of video technology and performance data analytics, including TrackMan, BATS, and more, to develop student-athletes through personalized plans, practice planning, and connections with key internal and external stakeholders.

Himes won’t leave the dugout entirely, as she will remain involved in the Wildcats’ on-field performance. She will also lead daily practices, special events, NIL events, and other activities within the program.

As for Cervantes, one of the most decorated players in Kentucky softball history, she has been promoted to Chief of Staff and will maintain operational leadership of day-to-day proceedings while assisting Lawson with administrative duties, recruiting, staff logistics, team travel, meals and more. Cervantes will also serve as an assistant practice coordinator.

What to Expect From Kentucky in 2027

With these coaching changes, it sounds like Lawson and the Wildcats are trying to turn around a program that hasn't been to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) since 2014 or the NCAA Super Regionals since 2021. The team made its 17th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance in 2026, but lost a close battle to Mississippi State 4-3 to end the season.

Hailey Nutter and Emory Donaldson entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season, but Lawson and her staff were able to pick up outfielder Katie Simpson and pitcher Julia Bacoulis, plus outfielder Hannah Christian and two-way player Addyson Frye to athletics aid agreements. The two will join Kentucky after they finish the academic year with Southern Mississippi and Providence, respectively.

The Wildcats continue preparing for the 2027 season with a slate of fall games against in-state rivals like Louisville, Eastern Kentucky and Miami (OH), as well as tough competitors like Marshall and Georgetown.