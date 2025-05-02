Softball On SI

No. 13 Alabama Softball Blasts No. 14 South Carolina with 10-Run Second Inning

No. 13 Alabama Softball surged past No. 14 South Carolina with a dominant 13-1 run-rule win, fueled by a 10-run second inning in a top-15 SEC showdown.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Alabama softball's Marlie Giles celebrates hitting a home run against South Carolina on May 1, 2025.
Alabama softball's Marlie Giles celebrates hitting a home run against South Carolina on May 1, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Alabama used a 10-run second inning to crush South Carolina 13-1 in five innings Thursday night at Carolina Softball Stadium.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide brought 13 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs off nine hits to extend the lead to 11-0.

“Pretty awful performance on our part,” South Carolina head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard said to reporters after the game. “Really disappointed, obviously. Just when it comes down to it, we just have to perform better.”

Marlie Giles and Salen Hawkins each had three-hit nights for the Tide. Giles drove in three runs on a three-run home run, her fifth of the season, during the insane second inning.

Freshman Audrey Vandagriff also had three RBIs and finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Jocelyn Briski earned the win, improving to 15-10 on the year. She allowed one run on four hits and one walk. She struck out three. Aleah Johnson pitched the fifth and only needed 12 pitches to sit the side down in order.

The No. 14 Gamecocks didn't look like themselves from the moment a throwing error by South Carolina pitcher Jori Heard sailed over first base and into right field.

“We made a mistake defensively on an overthrow from a pitcher on a bunt, and it’s just like we lost the game from there, to be honest,” Chastain Woodard added. “We had no momentum from there. We did not communicate. We did not play well.”

South Carolina hopes to turn a page and play better in Game 2 of the series on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

