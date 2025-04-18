Louisville Hands No. 24 Virginia Softball Extra-Inning Loss
The No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers gave the Louisville Cardinals almost everything they could handle on Thursday night.
But, it was the Cardinals who came out on top in a 6-5 extra-inning thriller at at Palmer Park.
Maddi Grant knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth to give Louisville the lead and Brooke Gray slammed the door on the Cavaliers, tossing the final 2.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out one.
Ava Hodges took the loss after allowing the unearned run in the ninth.
Virginia struck first, taking an early 1-0 lead in the home half of the opening frame, but Louisville came roaring back in the top of the third, scoring three.
Camryn Lockadoo drove in two runs on a bases-loaded double to left, and then Ally Alexander drove her in on a single up the middle.
Louisville extended its lead to 5-1 in the top of the seventh thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of Char Lorenz, scoring Easton Lotus.
Lotus led the Cardinals offensively with a 4-for-5 performance. She also had a walk, a stolen base, and scored two runs.
Just when the Cardinals thought they had some breathing room, the Cavaliers stormed back tying the game at 5-5 with a four-run seventh. Jade Hylton drove in three of the runs with a home run. She was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBIs, a walk and a homer.
The game-winner came with two outs and two runners on. Grant entered to pinch hit and came through in the clutch, driving the ball to right field and scoring Alexander.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Friday.