Reese Atwood’s Grand Slam Lifts No. 3 Texas Softball In Comeback Win Over No. 9 LSU
Reese Atwood did Reese Atwood things Thursday night, lifting the No. 3 Texas Longhorns to a 7-3 win over the No. 9 LSU Tigers in Austin.
With the score knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded, Atwood turned on an inside pitch and watched it fly out of the park for a walk-off grand slam.
The Texas offense struggled through the first five innings against LSU starter Sydney Berzon, recording just two hits before getting four hits in the final two frames, including homers from Atwood, Mia Scott, and Joley Mitchell.
The Longhorns took offense to the Tigers' baserunning shenanigans in the sixth inning. LSU's Maddox McKee singled to right field and plowed into the back of Mitchell. McKee did not advance to second base, and LSU was given a team warning for the play.
McKee had a game-high three hits going 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Teagan Kavan got the next three batters to fly out, sending the Longhorns to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with the top of their lineup due.
Enough was enough.
Scott cut into the LSU deficit with a two-run homer to center field, and then Mitchell tied the game with a solo blast to almost the exact same spot.
Kaydee Bennett started the rally reaching on an error. Kayden Henry singled with two outs, putting runners on first and second, and then Scott earned a walk to load the bases for Atwood.
Atwood's blast was her lone hit of the game.
Kavan finished the night with a complete-game win, allowing three runs (one earned) on nine hits and one walk. She struck out five and improved her record to 19-3.
For LSU, Berzon fell to 15-4 after allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks. She only struck out one.
The two teams will meet again Friday at 5:30 CT in Austin.