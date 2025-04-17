Foreclosure Crisis at Division II School Sends Softball Players to Transfer Portal
Limestone University, a Division II program in South Carolina, celebrated senior day on Saturday. The Saints split a doubleheader that day with Lincoln Memorial, setting themselves up for a season finale doubleheader against King.
A shocking announcement sent shockwaves throughout the athletic department on Thursday, which has cancelled those two games and the future of the university.
After 179 years as an institution of higher education, Limestone University could be closing its doors for good.
According to a press release on the college website, Limestone’s Board of Trustees has announced that unless the university can obtain “immediate financial support in the amount of $6 million,” the institution will need to move fully online or begin the process of closing.
The news sent softball players and recruits directly to the transfer portal.
“Limestone remains committed to our students and we will work directly with current students to help them identify the best path to successfully complete their educational journey,” said Randall Richardson, chair of the Limestone University Board of Trustees. “We are reaching out separately to students with information regarding options to continue their education.”
If the university chooses to go online, it would cease operations for the entire athletic department.
“The Board’s priority is to preserve the Limestone mission of education and service on our campus in addition to online. But without this financial lifeline, we will have no choice but to move all operations online, which means closing our physical campus,” said Richardson.
The Limestone softball program ended what could be its final season with a record of 14-24.