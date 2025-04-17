Softball On SI

Foreclosure Crisis at Division II School Sends Softball Players to Transfer Portal

A Division II school facing possible foreclosure has left its softball program in limbo, prompting players to enter the transfer portal and reopen their recruitment.

A player from Limestone University slides into second base safely. / Limestone Athletics

Limestone University, a Division II program in South Carolina, celebrated senior day on Saturday. The Saints split a doubleheader that day with Lincoln Memorial, setting themselves up for a season finale doubleheader against King.

A shocking announcement sent shockwaves throughout the athletic department on Thursday, which has cancelled those two games and the future of the university.

After 179 years as an institution of higher education, Limestone University could be closing its doors for good.

According to a press release on the college website, Limestone’s Board of Trustees has announced that unless the university can obtain “immediate financial support in the amount of $6 million,” the institution will need to move fully online or begin the process of closing.

The news sent softball players and recruits directly to the transfer portal.

“Limestone remains committed to our students and we will work directly with current students to help them identify the best path to successfully complete their educational journey,” said Randall Richardson, chair of the Limestone University Board of Trustees. “We are reaching out separately to students with information regarding options to continue their education.”

If the university chooses to go online, it would cease operations for the entire athletic department.

“The Board’s priority is to preserve the Limestone mission of education and service on our campus in addition to online. But without this financial lifeline, we will have no choice but to move all operations online, which means closing our physical campus,” said Richardson.

The Limestone softball program ended what could be its final season with a record of 14-24.

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

