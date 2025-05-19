LSU Softball’s Beth Torina Will Be Back for Another Season, Reporter Says
Seconds after the No. 10 LSU Tigers were eliminated from their own Regional at Tiger Park on Saturday night, fan and critics questioned the future of head coach Beth Torina in Baton Rouge.
However, the head coach of the Tigers is reportedly safe for at least one more season.
"It's my understanding the LSU administration was really disappointed with LSU Softball's performance in the NCAA Tournament this past weekend, but all indications are head coach Beth Torina will be retained for another season," Baton Rouge sports reporter Jacques Doucet wrote in a social media post.
This news indicates that the administration is willing to trust Torina and her top-ranked incoming class of recruits to right the ship after failing to reach the Women's College World Series again. The Tigers have been in Oklahoma City since 2017.
“I’m sure on the outside looking in, you don’t see it at this moment,” Torina said during her postgame press conference following an 8-7 loss to Southeastern Louisiana. “If you look back to when this season started and we graduated the entire team last year. Six seniors that played for five and six years, the majority of them with a brand new team and a brand new staff.
"I truly feel like this group moved this program forward. And while that might be hard to see from the outside, this team was ranked in the top 10 all year. They did a lot of really incredible things.”
Unfortunately, the focus right now is on Regionals and the fact that LSU lost two games to Southeastern and beat UConn once. The Tigers finished the season 42-16, and Torina believes her younger players will continue moving the program forward.
“I know now it’s hard to take the forest for the trees,” Torina said. “But this program grew this year, and this program will be better for it.”