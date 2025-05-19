Nebraska Softball's Jordy Bahl Recognized as Top 3 Finalist for Prestigious National Award
Nebraska softball superstar Jordy Bahl was named a top 3 finalist for USA Softball's prestigious National Player of the Year honor on Monday.
Bahl became the first Husker to be named a top-3 finalist in program history. This is also the first time the junior has been named to the top 3 after finishing in the top 10 the past two seasons.
The other two finalists are NiJaree Canady of Texas Tech and Bri Ellis of Arkansas.
The Nebraska native is having the best season of her career in her first full season with the Huskers. She was previously named the Big Ten' Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to earn both awards in the same season.
Bahl is coming off a Regional performance that will be remembered for quite some time. In three games, she went 5-for-5 with four home runs, seven walks, eight runs, and seven RBIs. She started every game in the circle and was 2-0, allowing just one run and two hits in 12.0 innings with 16 strikeouts.
The two-time national champion with Oklahoma is also hitting in the lineup everyday for the first time in her career and has put up gaudy numbers. She has a .475 batting average, a slugging percentage of 1.031 and an on-base percentage of .568 with 69 runs scored, 76 hits, 66 RBIs, 16 doubles, two triples and 23 homer runs.
Her two wins during the Baton Rouge Regional gave her a record of 25-6 across 186.1 innings. She has struck out 270 batters and allowed only 40 earned runs.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 27, at the athletes’ banquet before the Women’s College World Series.