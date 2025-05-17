Southeastern Louisiana Shocks LSU Softball, Nebraska Native Sets Up Winner’s Bracket Clash with Huskers
Cydnee Schneider drove in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning, giving Southeastern Louisiana a 4-3 win over No. 10 national seed LSU at Tiger Park on Friday night.
Schneider, a native of Elkhorn, Neb., will now meet several familiar faces when the Lions meet the Nebraska Huskers in the Regional semifinal Saturday afternoon.
LSU drops to the loser's bracket and will play the UConn Huskies in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m.
The Baton Rouge Regional was projected by several softball insiders to be the toughest site of the 16 this weekend but not many expected the host to get upset in the opening game.
"I knew we had it in us before this game even started," Schneider said after the game. "It just felt so surreal in that moment, and everybody was just so hype. It was awesome."
Schneider, a junior catcher, is in her first season with the Lions. Before suiting up behind the plate for Southeastern, she was a two-time NJCAA All-American at Iowa Western Community College. She was also an All-State performer at Elkhorn South and played club ball with Nebraska Gold.
A game against the Huskers is everything Schneider hoped for once the Regional field was set.
"I'm just so excited to even play them and see some girls that I met when I was younger," Schneider told Amanda Scarborough during her postgame interview.
Schneider played high school ball alongside Nebraska outfielder Kacie Hoffmann and while she didn't play on the same club team as Jordy Bahl, Bella Bacon, and Ava Kuszak, she is familiar with them just by being part of the Nebraska Gold family.
"I'm just so excited to play against them and show them what we have and who we are as Southeastern," Schneider added.