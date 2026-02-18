Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Preview and How to Watch
One of college softball’s most anticipated tournaments is back for its 22nd year and features some of the best teams in the game.
The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will return to Cathedral City, Calif., at the Big League Dreams Complex, Feb. 19-22.
Seventy-six games will be played over four days and feature 29 elite programs. The field features five teams that made it to the Women's College World Series (WCWS) in 2025, including Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA.
Teams Attending
Auburn
Bethune Cookman
BYU
Cal Baptist
Cal – Berkeley
CSU Fullerton
CSU Northridge
Duke
Fresno State
Hawaii
Long Beach State
Loyola Marymount
Nebraska
Nevada Reno
Oklahoma
Oregon
Oregon State
Rutgers
San Diego State
Saint Marys
Seattle University
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
UCLA
UC Riverside
Utah
Washington
Team Japan
The Sooners, Tigers, Aggies, Red Raiders, and Gamecocks all return after skipping 2025.
Key Matchups
Texas Tech vs. Team Japan, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. CT
After the No.1 Red Raiders were upset by Nebraska in Clearwater, a real test for them this weekend will be Team Japan. Their schedule for the rest of the tournament remains fairly easy, with games against teams like Bethune-Cookman, Fullerton, and San Diego State.
UCLA vs. Duke, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. CT
Duke is hot coming off three top-ranked wins against LSU, OSU, and Texas A&M. Can they add UCLA?
The Bruins’ bats have been unstoppable, but they, on the other hand, are struggling against top-ranked teams. They took losses to Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Florida State.
The matchup will be a little extra special for Duke head coach Marissa Young. Her daughter Layla Lamar plays at Duke and her other daughter, Jolyna, is an outfield at UCLA.
Nebraska vs. Texas A&M, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.
Behind freshman Alexis Jensen and veteran Jordy Fraham, the Cornhuskers have had a dominant start to the season. Aside from taking down Texas Tech, they’ve collected wins against the reigning national champions, the Texas Longhorns, and a then-ranked No. 10 LSU.
The Aggies have seen losses to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Duke. Nebraska may be just as difficult for them to manage.
Washington vs. Oklahoma, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. CT
The Sooners have one loss on the season against Arizona and have yet to face any more top-ranked teams. Thats is until they meet Duke and Washington at the Mary Nutter Classic.
After taking losses to Texas and Nebraska at the start of the season, the Huskies are coming off an undefeated weekend at the Silicon Valley Classic in California.
How to Watch
The entire Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will be streamed on FloSoftball. A monthly FloSports subscription costs approximately $29.99, while a yearly subscription costs $150.
Recommended Links
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.Follow nicolereitz02