Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Preview and How to Watch

One of college softball’s most anticipated tournaments is back for its 22nd year and features some of the best teams in the game.

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will return to Cathedral City, Calif., at the Big League Dreams Complex, Feb. 19-22.

We finally made it to February and your MNCC quick guide is ready! Everything you need to know about the MNCC is below or right here: https://t.co/yzGbwUwCWo



Only 16 more days! 🗓️#MNCC | #BLDCathedralCity pic.twitter.com/GOhSNCjeaT — Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (@NutterClassic) February 3, 2026

Seventy-six games will be played over four days and feature 29 elite programs. The field features five teams that made it to the Women's College World Series (WCWS) in 2025, including Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA.

Teams Attending

Auburn

Bethune Cookman

BYU

Cal Baptist

Cal – Berkeley

CSU Fullerton

CSU Northridge

Duke

Fresno State

Hawaii

Long Beach State

Loyola Marymount

Nebraska

Nevada Reno

Oklahoma

Oregon

Oregon State

Rutgers

San Diego State

Saint Marys

Seattle University

South Carolina

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

UCLA

UC Riverside

Utah

Washington

Team Japan

The Sooners, Tigers, Aggies, Red Raiders, and Gamecocks all return after skipping 2025.

Key Matchups

Texas Tech vs. Team Japan, Feb. 19, 8 p.m. CT

After the No.1 Red Raiders were upset by Nebraska in Clearwater, a real test for them this weekend will be Team Japan. Their schedule for the rest of the tournament remains fairly easy, with games against teams like Bethune-Cookman, Fullerton, and San Diego State.

UCLA vs. Duke, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. CT

Duke is hot coming off three top-ranked wins against LSU, OSU, and Texas A&M. Can they add UCLA?

The Bruins’ bats have been unstoppable, but they, on the other hand, are struggling against top-ranked teams. They took losses to Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Florida State.

The matchup will be a little extra special for Duke head coach Marissa Young. Her daughter Layla Lamar plays at Duke and her other daughter, Jolyna, is an outfield at UCLA.

Nebraska vs. Texas A&M, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Behind freshman Alexis Jensen and veteran Jordy Fraham, the Cornhuskers have had a dominant start to the season. Aside from taking down Texas Tech, they’ve collected wins against the reigning national champions, the Texas Longhorns, and a then-ranked No. 10 LSU.

The Aggies have seen losses to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Duke. Nebraska may be just as difficult for them to manage.

Washington vs. Oklahoma, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. CT

The Sooners have one loss on the season against Arizona and have yet to face any more top-ranked teams. Thats is until they meet Duke and Washington at the Mary Nutter Classic.

After taking losses to Texas and Nebraska at the start of the season, the Huskies are coming off an undefeated weekend at the Silicon Valley Classic in California.

How to Watch

The entire Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic will be streamed on FloSoftball. A monthly FloSports subscription costs approximately $29.99, while a yearly subscription costs $150.

