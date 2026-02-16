New No.1 Emerges, Texas Tech Falls in Softball America’s Top 25 Ranking

There’s a new No.1 to keep your eye on.

After four days of incredible play at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational, there’s been a major switch-up in Softball America’s Top 25 rankings.

The Tennessee Lady Vols ascended to the top spot after going undefeated against Nebraska, UCLA, JMU, FAU, and Florida State. Falling to No. 2 are the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who took their first loss of the season to Nebraska but had strong wins over Florida State and Northwestern.

Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida State hold their spots, while LSU drops significantly after seeing just one win in Clearwater.

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Tennessee (Previous Rank: 2) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 1) Texas (Previous Rank: 3) Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 4) Florida State (Previous Rank: 5) Alabama (Previous Rank: 8) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 9) Florida (Previous Rank: 7) Georgia (Previous Rank: 19) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 13)

Tennessee Lady Vols

The Lady Vols have been untouchable while in Clearwater. After winning the NFCA Leadoff Classic last weekend, they were the only team to go undefeated at the Shriners Clearwater Invitational.

They knocked off ranked FAU 8-0 in six innings, then later took down UCLA 11-0 in five innings, marking the program’s first run-rule win over the Bruins.

In the final game on Sunday, they defeated Florida State 9-1, improving to 10-0. The six wins over ranked teams to start the season is the most in program history.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

In a three-run fourth inning to take the lead, the Cornhuskers kept the momentum flowing and never looked back, handing the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

Jesse Farrell launched the game-tying two-run homer, while Hannah Coor initiated the game-winning RBI.

In the circle, Alexis Jensen tossed four strong innings, allowing just two runs with five hits and seven strikeouts. Jordy Frahm came in for relief in the last three innings and retired all nine batters she faced to snag her third save of the year.

As for Texas Tech, ace NiJaree Canady allowed three runs across 4.2 innings.

Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles put up 11 runs in three innings and held on for an 11-7 win over UCLA.

Isa Torres, Marin Heller and Jaysoni Beachum all started the game a perfect 9-for-9 and drove in nine out of the Seminoles' first 11 runs.

Up 7-1 in the third inning, UCLA fought back to score four runs in the fourth inning, putting pressure on FSU, but ace Jazzy Francik entered the game to shut it all down. She threw four innings and was able to grab her fifth win of the season.

