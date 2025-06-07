Mercer Softball Hires Chris Kuhlmeyer as Head Coach
After seven years with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Chris Kuhlmeyer resigned from his post as head coach of the Retrievers and accepted the same position with the Mercer Bears.
"I couldn't be more excited to join the Mercer family and the Bears softball program," Kuhlmeyer said. "I cannot thank Jim Cole (Deputy AD), Brian Gerrity, and (University President) Bill Underwood enough for their confidence and faith in me to guide this program into the future.
"Mercer Softball has a strong foundation, a lot of positive momentum, and a clear vision for success and support of its student-athletes. It did not take long for me to discover how perfectly Mercer lined up with my personal and professional goals. I cannot wait to get started and work with our student-athletes and leadership to build this program for the future."
Kuhlmeyer recorded a 158-128 overall record during his time in Baltimore, and the Dawgs went 69-47 in conference play. He led his squad to four NCAA Tournament appearances and coached pitcher Courtney Coppersmith to the program's first All-American season.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to have been the leader of Retriever Softball over these past seven years," Kuhlmeyer stated. "I spent every day with a clear goal of doing everything I can to continue pushing the program forward and building for the present and future.
"We have accomplished some amazing and unprecedented things together! I am so proud of all the former and current Dawgs who invested everything they had in this program to make it a consistent winner in the America East.
"I cannot thank them, their families, and everyone at UMBC enough for the amazing experience I have had over the past seven years. It is bittersweet to leave a lot of people I care about and built a community with, and I wish everyone all the best and success in the world."
Kuhlmeyer takes over a Mercer program coming off the program's first conference championship and first-ever NCAA postseason appearance.
"Chris Kuhlmeyer possesses all of the characteristics that we were searching for in a new leader for our softball program," said Mercer athletics director Cole. "He has a deep and expansive knowledge of the game, a proven ability to build winning cultures both on the field and in the classroom, and a strong commitment to player development. I am thrilled to welcome him to Mercer and am looking forward to the development and growth of our softball program under his watch."