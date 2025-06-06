Former Iowa Softball Star Breaks Silence After Entering Transfer Portal
It’s never easy to walk away from a program, especially when you’ve poured your heart into it.
But sometimes, growth means choosing the unknown. And for Jalen Adams, entering the transfer portal isn’t about drama. It’s about self-discovery, fresh opportunity, and seeing how far she can stretch in her final year of eligibility.
The former Fort Dodge standout and University of Iowa ace announced this week that she’s officially entering the portal, even with just one season left. Her decision doesn’t come from a place of resentment, it’s quite the opposite.
Adams has made it clear: there are no hard feelings.
“Iowa gave me so much,” she told Eric Pratt of The Messenger. “I love my teammates, especially the girls in my class—we’ve been through so much together. I wouldn’t be the pitcher or the person I am today without them.”
This season, Adams lit it up. She went 25-6 with a 2.18 ERA, finishing in the top five nationally for wins and complete games. Her performance earned her Second Team All-Big Ten and All-Region honors, and she became the undeniable workhorse of a team that had every reason to fall apart.
For those who followed Iowa this season, you know it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The program saw major turnover—longtime head coach Renee Gillispie stepped down in December, and interim coach Brian Levin left midseason following internal turmoil. It could’ve easily derailed their momentum, but Adams anchored that team with maturity and consistency.
The Hawkeyes still finished 35-18 overall and 15-7 in conference, a testament to the leadership holding it together behind the scenes.
So why transfer now?
“I want to challenge myself,” Adams said. “I want to see if I can make a bigger impact somewhere new—maybe even where it’s tougher to break into the top of the rotation.”
That kind of self-awareness and fire doesn’t come from ego—it comes from someone who knows what she’s capable of and wants to keep evolving. Adams isn’t chasing clout. She’s chasing growth.
She’s already been contacted by schools in the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC, and SEC, and she’s taking her time to weigh her options. Wherever she ends up, they’re not just getting an elite pitcher—they’re getting someone who’s battle-tested, grounded, and ready to lead.
Leaving a place like Iowa isn’t easy, especially after all she’s helped build. Sometimes stepping away is exactly what it takes to level up.