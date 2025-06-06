Softball On SI

Former LSU Pitcher Sydney Berzon Commits to Oklahoma

Sarah Person

Sydney Berzon 29 in the circle as The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on LSU in game 3 of the NCAA Regional Tournament. Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Oklahoma softball added a key addition to their 2026 roster early Friday evening with the signing of former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon.

Berzon was a standout for the Tigers this year with an 18-8 overall record in 30 appearances and a 2.46 ERA. She pitched in 139 innings and threw 104 strikeouts with opponents batting .238 against her.

She is a three time NFCA All-Regionan First Team and All-Sec selection. In her three years at LSU, Berzon compiled a 52-25 overall record with a 2.02 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 486 innings pitched.

Berzon confirmed the decision on instagram.

The Sooners were in need of a pitcher due to the graduation of Sam Landry, and Berzon will look to fill that role and be the ace for Oklahoma next season.

"Norman, here I come," she said. "I am beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity, Boomer!"

