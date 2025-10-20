Miami Softball Retires Jersey of Star Record-Holder
For the first time in program history, the Miami Redhawks have retired the jersey of a former standout.
The number seven will officially be unavailable for future players, as Karli Spaid’s career was honored on Friday night in Oxford during Miami’s fall game against Ohio State, where she recently took the role of assistant coach.
Spaid is credited with putting the RedHawks on the map from the moment she stepped on the field as a freshman in 2021.
Appearing in 50 games and making 48 starts, the infielder earned First-Team All-MAC, MAC Freshman of the Year, and First-Team NFCA All-Region honors during her first year after finishing the season with a .403 batting average, 17 home runs, and 49 RBIs that ranked fourth in school history.
By her senior year in 2024, she was leading the nation in home runs at 36. She became just the second player in Division I softball history to hit 100 career homers, while producing a .407 batting average and leading the nation with a 1.102 slugging percentage, driving in 78 runs.
Not only did Spaid lead the RedHawks to a MAC regular-season and tournament titles and advance to the NCAA Tournament for four years in a row, she also grabbed the No.1 spot in Miami history in career batting average (.395), runs scored (253), hits (274), home runs (103), and RBIs (258).
Spaid’s Collegiate Resume
- First-Team All-MAC (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
- First-Team All-Region (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
- MAC Tournament MVP (2023, 2024)
- 2024 USA Softball National Player of the Year Top-10 Finalist
- 2024 MAC Player of the Year
- 2024 First-Team All-American (D1Softball, Softball America)
- 2024 Third-Team All-American (NFCA)
- 2024 CSC Academic All-District
- 2023 Second-Team All-American (D1Softball)
- 2022 Third-Team All-American (NFCA)
- 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year
In September of 2024, Spaid was surprised in an on-field recognition during the Miami football game to learn her jersey would be retired at a later date.
"Having my number retired is a profound honor that signifies four years of dedication and extremely hard work. I am proud to say that I have given my absolute all to this program," Spaid said in the press release. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and family for all of their support and constant belief in me. Miami Softball and the number seven will forever hold a special place in my heart."
Her collegiate successes led her to a professional career with Athletes Unlimited (AU). Spaid played for AU in the 2024 AUX and Championship seasons. She also guided Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 Junior Women’s World Championship by hitting two home runs with six runs batted in.
She spent the 2025 season as a graduate assistant coach at Tennessee and is now back with her former Miami head coach, Kirin Kumar, at Ohio State.
Spaid’s hitting expertise will be of big help to the Buckeyes in 2026, as they are coming off a historic 45-win season that set a program and Big Ten record with 147 home runs.
Not only did the RedHawks honor Spaid with the jersey retirement, but the 2025 MAC championship ring was revealed as well.
Miami is coming off a terrific 2025, where they won the MAC title for the second year in a row. Under first-year head coach Mandy Gardner-Colegate, the team achieved a 36-26 record, which included a 20-7 conference record, capturing the regular season and conference tournament championship.
After dropping to the Buckeyes in the NCAA Tournament, the program welcomes seven freshmen and two transfers, Presley Hosick (Liberty) and Lindsey Miller (Kentucky), as they look to climb higher in 2026.
With new talent in and several returning, it may not be long before the RedHawks retire their next softball jersey.