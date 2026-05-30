Mississippi State's WCWS Journey Showed the Power of Healing Through Softball

Mississippi State left Oklahoma City without a win but the Bulldogs still won.

MSU lost both games by a combined score of 12-0 and was eliminated by defending national champion Texas 4-0 on Friday night.

What didn't show up on the scoreboard is how a program that wears its collective heart on its sleeve left it all out on the field. The Bulldogs proved why the town of Starkville, Miss., is a safe harbor for those in need of healing.

To understand the culture of Mississippi State, one has to go back to 2018 when former Bulldog outfielder Alex Wilcox refused to let her ovarian cancer diagnosis define her. She fought the disease and continued to play while undergoing treatment and balancing a full course load.

Wilcox appeared in eight games as a freshman before passing away on June 25. She was just 18 years old.

Inspired by her fight, the program adopted "No One Fights Alone" as its team motto and has continued to help players overcome adversity no matter what their circumstances might be.

Shortly after Wilcox passed away, Fa Leilua transferred to Mississippi State from Arizona State after her dad died.

Head coach Samantha Ricketts understands the role her program has played in the lives of young women and has fully embraced it.

"I think it is just a huge testament to who we are as people, the love they have for each other, and something bigger than themselves," said Ricketts. "For us, we really work hard to find each player where they're at and let them be themselves, not force them into a box. If that means they get to play free, the way that they want to express themselves, then that's who they're going to be. I think that's when they play their best, as well."

Junior pitcher Delainey Everett's story this postseason resonated with so many. When she pitched a three-hit, complete-game shutout against Oklahoma in the Norman Super Regional, she not only helped her team pull off the upset of the century, but she became a living testament that some things are bigger than softball.

"Today is my mom and dad's anniversary ... this is for them." ❤️



Delainey Everett dedicated her scoreless outing vs. OU to her late father after she lifted Mississippi State to its first-ever trip to the WCWS. pic.twitter.com/e8DAjpIz2A — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

Everett's father, Brandan, died in January 2025. She pitched with a towel in her back pocket that displayed his California Highway Patrol badge number. Mississippi State also punched its ticket to the WCWS on the same date as her parents' wedding anniversary.

It was the biggest weekend for MSU in program history, and even though the Bulldogs didn't have the showing they wanted in Oklahoma City, they have so much to be proud of.

"In a game that can be so pressure-filled, they're able to truly have perspective," said Ricketts. "I don't know if that's why we go through so many things in this program. Maybe God is just testing us a little bit."

If it is a test, Mississippi State passed with flying colors, and according to Ricketts, it's because of their faith in the Lord and each other.

"We have full faith in Him and in each other to really have each other's backs in those moments," Ricketts added. "We continue to share Alex Wilcox's story because it is so important for this program to continue to share not just who she was on the field but as a person. I think that leads into talking with her dad after we won the Norman Super Regional. He said, 'Hey, Alex and Brandan Everett, they're up there celebrating for us."

There is still plenty celebrate because after all, "an underdog is still a freakin' Dawg."