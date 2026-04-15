NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 10
Here are the statistical leaders through games April 12, 2026:
Batting
Batting Average
1. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .588
2. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .583
3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .552
4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .528
5. Madison Clark, JR, Nevadaa, .509
6. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .504
7. Danielle Stewart, SR, Northern Illinois, .500
8. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .490
9. Rachel Carey, SO, Binghamton, .490
10. Cassidy Relay, JR, UNCW, .487
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .655
2. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .640
3. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .618
4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .612
5. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .609
6. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .608
7. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .606
8. Addie Lucier, SO, Wofford, .598
9. Kate Lappe, SR, Northern Iowa, .590
10. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, .589
Slugging Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.362
2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.184
3. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.163
4. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.142
5. Kendal Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.106
6. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.043
7. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 1.033
8. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, 1.030
9. Ella Parker, JR, Oklahoma, 1.027
10. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.023
Hits
1. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 81
2. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 77
3. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 73
4. Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 70
Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 70
Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 70
Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 70
8. Ellie Vance, SR, Stephen F. Austin, 67
9. D'Auna Jennings, SR, Duke, 66
Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 66
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 84
2. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 69
3. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 66
Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 66
5. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 65
6. Hannah Di Genova, SR, Nevada, 64
7. Tyrina Jones, SR, Duke, 62
Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 62
9. Kylie Doherty, JR, Boston U, 61
Lauren Putz, SO, Michigan, 61
Stolen Bases
1. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 35
2. Kirnan Bailey, JR, Dayton, 34
3. Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 31
Avergy Dinges, JR, Mount St. Mary's, 31
5. Matti Severns, JR, California Baptist, 30
6. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 29
7. Hallie Langford, SR, North Florida, 28
Sydney McCray, SR, Grand Canyon, 28
Cassidy Relay, JR, UNCW, 28
10. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 27
Cairah Curran, JR, Santa Clara, 27
Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson St., 27
Aaralyn Nogay, JR, Kent State, 27
Runs
1. Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 68
2. Taylor Shumaker, SO, FLorida, 67
3. Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 65
4. Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 63
5. Victoria Altamirano, SR, Incarnate Word, 61
Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 61
7. Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 59
Belle Hummel, SR, Ohio, 59
Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 59
10. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 58
Pitching
ERA
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .57
2. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .78
3. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, .89
4. Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, .98
5. Natalie Fritz, FR, Grand Canyon, 1.16
6. Haley Crawford, JR, Southeastern Louisiana, 1.17
7. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, 1.21
8. Bree Carrico, SO, Virginia Tech, 1.32
9. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 1.35
10. Robyn Herron, SR, Arkansas, 1.44
Wins
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 24
2. Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 22
3. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 21
Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 21
Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 21
6. Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 20
7. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas St., 19
8. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 18
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 18
10. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 17
(4 more tied for 10th with 17)
Strikeouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 283
2. Izzy Kemp, SR, Dayton, 214
Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 214
4. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 189
5. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississippi State, 183
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 183
7. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico St.,176
Maddy Azua, JR, Texas St., 176
9. Kenzie Brown, SR, Arizona St., 165
10. Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 164
Innings Pitched
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 175.2
2. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas St., 168.1
3. Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 167.0
4. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia St., 166.0
5. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 159.1
6. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 150.1
7. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma St., 148.2
8. Ryley Harrison, JR, South Alabama, 148.0
9. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 147.0
10. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 144.2
Shutouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 11
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 11
3. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi St., 8
4. Brooklyn Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 7
5. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern St., 6
Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6
7. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 5
(11 more tied for 7th with 5)
Fielding
Assists
1. Irianis Garcia, SO, Stetson, 123
Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach St., 123
3. Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 122
4. Cameron Kaufman, JR, Bowling Green, 118
5. Lyla Gonzalez, FR, UNLV, 116
Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 116
Delanie Thames, JR, Georiga Southern, 116
8. Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 114
9. Kathy Garcia-Soto, SR, South Florida, 113
10. Deana Cunningham, SR, Memphis, 112
Caught Stealing By
1. Isabella Smithson, SO, Buffalo, 18
2. Maggie Klug, SR, Lafayette, 17
3. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 15
Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 15
5. Zoey Stewart, SR, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 14
Makenzie Wright, JR, Lamar University, 14
7. Beth Damon, SO, Central Florida, 13
Madelyn Wilson, SR, DePaul, 13
9. Brooke Bennett, SO, Longwood, 12
(10 more tied for 9th with 12)
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew