Softball On SI Debuts Podcast, Features Belmont Star Maya Johnson

The Softball On SI Podcast has officially launched.

Episode 1 covers the opening weekend of the 2026 college softball season, while featuring Belmont softball star Maya Johnson.

After a wild ride through the transfer portal and undergoing chemotherapy to manage Lupus this offseason, Johnson made a resilient return to the mound in her season debut, throwing her third career perfect game. The lefty struck out 15 and forced four groundouts and two flyouts on 83 pitches in the 9-0 win over Missouri State.

Following the statement opening day, Johnson and Belmont went to upset the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs 2-1. Johnson went the distance, allowing just one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out 12. The win marked Belmont's first victory over an SEC opponent and a top-25 win at the national level.

Not only is Johnson Softball On SI's first-ever podcast guest, she was also named the first Pitcher of the Week in our weekly awards.

Johnson is credited with putting Belmont on the map in 2025, after taking the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance and Missouri Valley Conference title. She became the first student-athlete in Belmont's Division I era to earn First Team All-American honors in any sport.

The ​​2025 Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year led the NCAA in seven statistical categories, including strikeouts (366), strikeout-to-walk ratio (16.64), shutouts (11), and WHIP (0.65).

Johnson had a brief stint in the transfer portal this offseason due to Belmont getting rid of their master’s of science in nursing degree. She eventually discovered that Belmont transitioned to a partially online doctor of nursing practice program that would allow her to still play softball and chase her future career.

In this conversation, she explains her experience battling endless phonecalls with coaches, NIL opportunities, and her ultimate decision to stay loyal to the Bruins and finish her final season of eligibility in Nashville.

Johnson's story is one of resilience, determination, and success in the face of adversity, making her a role model for aspiring athletes and students alike. Hear about her battle with Lupus and chemotherapy, her academic and transfer experiences, and her goals for her final collegiate season, plus plans to go pro.

Additionally, the Softball On SI staff breaks down all the upsets and records set across opening weekend, gives an update on Oklahoma’s pitching coach, Jennifer Rocha, and injured players, and previews the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, set to take place Feb.12-15.

Subscribe to Softball On SI’s YouTube channel for more content across the 2026 season.

