NCAA Softball Statistical Leaders After Week 9
Here are the statistical leaders through games April 4, 2026:
Batting
Batting Average
1. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .610
2. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, .588
3. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .575
4. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .525
5. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .523
6. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .517
7. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, .510
8. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, .507
9. Kai Minor, FR, Oklahoma, .496
10. Rachel Carey, SO, Binghamton, .494
On-Base Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, .687
2. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, .664
3. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, .621
4. Addie Lucier, SO, Wofford, .620
5. Moriah Polar, JR, Purude, .608
6. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, .606
7. Mya Perez, JR, Texas A&M, .603
8. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, .602
9. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, .596
10. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, .596
Slugging Percentage
1. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 1.437
2. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 1.207
3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 1.176
4. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 1.165
5. Katie Stewart, JR, Texas, 1.110
6. Aglaia Rudd, JR, Robert Morris, 1.088
7. Courtney Poulich, SR, Robert Morris, 1.071
8. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State, 1.048
9. Lauren Holt, SR, Cornell, 1.036
10. Makena Alexander, JR, Butler, 1.012
Hits
1. Madison Clark, JR, Nevada, 72
2. Moriah Polar, JR, Purdue, 70
3. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 66
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 66
5. Isa Torres, JR, Florida State,, 64
6. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 62
Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 62
8. Hannah Christian, SO, Southern Mississippi, 61
D'Auna Jennings, SR, Duke, 61
10. Shelby Morris, SO, Southeastern Louisiana, 60
RBI
1. Jordan Woolery, SR, UCLA, 78
2. Kendall Wells, FR, Oklahoma, 66
3. Emily LeGette, JR, North Carolina, 62
4. Brie Howard, JR, Austin Peay, 59
5. Jocelyn Erickson, SR, Florida, 58
6. Shelby Barbee, SR, North Carolina, 56
Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 56
Sydney Stewart, SR, Arizona, 56
9. Brie Alejandre, FR, UCLA, 54
Reese Collier, SO, Gardner Webb, 54
Nicole Edmiaston, JR, Stetson, 54
Stolen Bases
1. Chelsea Mack, SR, Louisville, 31
2. Kirnan Bailey, JR, Dayton, 29
Bronwyn Conroy, FR, College of Charleston, 29
Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 29
Avery Dinges, JR, Mount St. Mary's, 29
6. Leah Clark, JR, Florida International, 26
Matti Severns, JR, California Baptist, 26
8. Cariah Curran, JR, Santa Clara, 25
Ka'Liyah Gipson, JR, Jackson State, 25
Hallie Langford, SR, North Florida, 25
Sydney McCray, SR, Grand Canyon, 25
Cassidy Relay, JR, UNCW, 25
Runs
1. Taylor Shumaker, SO, Florida, 59
Rylee Slimp, SO, UCLA, 59
Sanaa Thompson, JR, North Carolina, 59
4. Mihyia Davis, SR, Texas Tech, 57
Kasidi Pickering, JR, Oklahoma, 57
6. Victoria Altamirano, SR, UIW, 56
7. Megan Grant, SR, UCLA, 55
Kayden Henry, JR, Texas, 55
Aminah Vega, SR, Duke, 55
Mia Williams, JR, Texas Tech, 55
Pitching
ERA
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, .53
2. Leila Ammon, SO, Mississippi State, .80
3. Erin Nuwer, SO, Tennessee, .83
4. Haley Crawford, JR, Southeastern Louisiana, .97
5. Cera Blanchard, SR, Southeastern Louisiana, .99
6. Sage Mardjetko, JR, Tennessee, 1.02
7. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 1.29
8. Bree Carrico, SO, Virginia Tech, 1.34
9. Karlyn Pickens, SR, Tennessee, 1.34
10. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 1.36
Wins
1. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 21
2. Morgan Reimer, SO, Washington, 20
3. Maya Johnson, SR Belmont, 19
4. Keagan Rothrock, JR, Florida, 18
5. Audrey Lowry, SO, Oklahoma, 17
Taylor Tinsley, SR, UCLA, 17
Lyndsey Grein, SR, Oregon, 17
Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 17
Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 17
10. Kaitlyn Terry, JR, Texas Tech, 15
(7 more tied for 10th at 15)
Strikeouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 265
2. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 196
3. Izzy Jemp, SR, Dayton, 180
4. Alyssa Faircloth, JR, Mississipii State, 172
5. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 165
Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 165
7. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 161
8. Faith Aragon, JR, New Mexico State, 156
9. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longood, 150
10. Zoe Prystajko, SO, Stanford, 146
Innings Pitched
1. Maddy Azua, JR, Texas State, 157.1
2. Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 153.0
3. Makayla Stephens, JR, Georgia State, 144.1
4. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 142.1
5. Courtney Kols, FR, Drexel, 138.0
6. Ana Serafinko, SR, St. John's (NY), 137.1
7. Maggie Chapin, SR, Longwood, 135.1
8. Ruby Meylan, SR, Oklahoma State, 134.2
9. Miranda De Nava, SO, California Baptist, 133.0
Ryley Harrison, JR, South Alabama, 133.0
Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 133.0
Shutouts
1. Maya Johnson, SR, Belmont, 10
Kasey Ricard, SR, Boston U, 10
3. Peja Goold, SR, Mississippi State, 7
Brookyln Shroyer, JR, UNC Greensboro, 7
5. Mattison Buster, JR, Northwestern State, 6
Cameron Ponich, JR, North Florida, 6
7. NiJaree Canady, SR, Texas Tech, 5
Maddie Drerup, SR, USC Upstate, 5
Sam Kowalski, SR, Sacred Heart, 5
Sydney Schwartz, SR, Minnesota, 5
Fielding
Assists
1. Avery Weisbrook, JR, Long Beach State, 117
2. Iriania Garcia, SO, Stetson, 110
3. Cameron Kaufman, JR, Bowling Green, 107
4. Lyla Gonzalez, FR, UNLV, 106
5. Deana Cunningham, SR, Memphis, 103
Danitza Hernandez, SR, Miami (OH), 103
7. Brie Normandin, JR, Coastal Carolina, 102
Paige Simpson, SR, Marshall, 102
Delanie Thames, JR, Georgia Southern, 102
10. Aubrey Evans, SR, Central Florida, 101
Caught Stealing By
1. Maggie Klug, SR, Lafayette, 15
2. Gracie Alejo, SO, East Texas A&M, 14
Brooke Bennett, SO, Longwood, 14
Macie Bergmann, SO, Drexel, 14
5. Isabella Smithson, SO, Buffalo, 13
6. Beth Damon, SO, Central Florida, 12
(5 more tied for 6th with 12)
For the full list of NCAA stat leaders and categories, click here.
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Maddy Lewis was a four-year starting infielder for UC San Diego Softball (2015–19), helping lead the Tritons to two conference championships, a West Region title, and a trip to the Division II National Championship in her senior season. She graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in Communication, where she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Guardian. After college, Maddy spent two years as a Sports Information Director, working closely with the softball, basketball and running programs, deepening her appreciation for the stories behind the stats. She has continued her playing career on the international stage as a member and captain of the Israeli Women’s National Softball Team for the past four years, facing top talent at European Championships, Canada Cups, and the Maccabi Games. Beyond competing, Maddy remains deeply committed to growing the game. She co-hosts the Jewish Softball: More Than A Game podcast, offers private instruction in the Bay Area and has coached teams at the Triple Crown Sports International Challenge and the JCC Maccabi Games. With a passion for storytelling and softball, she is dedicated to giving back to the sport that has shaped her both on and off the field and making an impact on the next generation in any way she can.Follow maddoglew