Nebraska’s Jordy Frahm, Oklahoma State’s Ruby Meylan Live Up to the Hype in Electric Showdown

The college softball season is only three weeks old but Nebraska and Oklahoma State battled in what could stand as the game of the year in front of a record-setting crowd in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday night.

The 1,802 in attendance set a record for an OSU home opener, and excitedly cheered as Oklahoma State's Rosie Davis lifted the Cowgirls to a 2-1 win in the bottom of the 11th with a solo home run to center field.

However, the buildup to that moment is what had the softball community buzzing.

Ruby Meylan, a Nebraska legacy whose grandfather and father both played football for the Huskers, went head-to-head with Jordy Frahm in what will go down as an instant classic.

“What a pitching performance by two of the top kids in the country,” Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski said to Scott Wright of The Oklahoman after the game. “I thought Jordy was awesome. Ruby was equally as awesome. I thought their kid that came in late was really good. We finally cracked through.

“It felt everything like a super regional, Oklahoma City-type game. Both teams fighting, crawling, just a fun night. This is why you want to play these types of games.”

Meylan pitched one of the best games of her collegiate career, striking out nine Huskers over 10.0 innings, marking the longest outing for a pitcher this season. Meylan also proved to everyone watching that she is just as good as her former travel ball teammate, who happens to be the reigning NFCA Player of the Year.

Treating the matchup as just another game, Meylan was in the zone. The one run she allowed is the only run she has allowed in her last 22.0 innings of work, spread over three appearances.

“I honestly didn’t feel a thing,” Meylan said to Wright. “I was just kind of in my flow state, just going out there and pumping strikes in the zone and forcing people to mis-hit balls. That’s the way I like to pitch.”

Frahm pitched 7.0 innings, allowed one run, and struck out nine. Freshman Alexis Jensen entered the game in relief in the eighth inning and took the loss. She allowed one run and two hits while adding six strikeouts across the final three innings.

The two teams will meet twice more this weekend as part of the OSU/Tulsa Invitational. The second matchup is Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, and the third is on Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed via ESPN+.

Social Media Reacts to Epic Showdown in Stillwater

Might be the best softball game I’ve seen. — PistolPeteFtSmth (@PstlPeteFtSmith) February 27, 2026

This game has lived up to everyone’s expectation! So many tremendous plays being made by both teams! Thank you @kaciehoffmann02 for giving us extra innings with this throw home! https://t.co/E3IryQxtrf — Midwest Premier (@MidwestPremierS) February 27, 2026

Way to saddle up get the run!!



Let’s go! Way to deliver in the clutch@rubymeylan 💪💪🫶🏼@cowgirlsb — David Diaz (@DDNY_PC) February 27, 2026

Poke, you have been Coor’d again. https://t.co/16vrmAjPhV — Joey Helmer (@joey_helmer) February 27, 2026

Pitching duel between the aces https://t.co/ah8bQK0da0 — Rhiannon Potkey (@RPotkey) February 27, 2026

