Oklahoma State's Ruby Meylan Criticizes Nebraska Softball and Former Teammates in Bold Comments

When the No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowgirls open their season at home and host No. 9 Nebraska for three games, two of the hottest pitchers in the game, Ruby Meylan and Jordy Frahm, may face off once again.

In a recent interview with Scott Wright of The Oklahoman, Meylan didn’t hold back her feelings toward playing Nebraska or her lack of relationship with Frahm.

The Omaha, Neb. native herself grew up playing travel ball or high school softball with most of the Cornhuskers, including Frahm, as head coach Rhonda Revelle has built a program full of in-state talent.

“We played a year of travel ball together, won a travel ball national championship,” Meylan told Wright. “That was super-cool. Played against each other all of high school, and in college, I think I’ve gone against her twice. We were never super-tight. The year we played together went super-quick. If we see each other, it’s cool, but we’re not, like, the greatest of friends.”

Frahm is arguably one of the best two-way players in the game and is known for making history not just in Nebraska’s program but in collegiate softball. 2025 was her first full year with Nebraska after recovering from injury, as well as Meylan’s first year with the Cowgirls after transferring from Washington.

Last year’s faceoff between the Cowgirls and Cornhuskers went in favor of OSU after Megan Bloodworth hit a home run off Frahm to grab the 1-0 win. Meylan took the win in the circle, allowing just two hits with nine strikeouts.

Now, Meylan enters the weekend fresh off the first no-hitter of her career, where she threw 46 pitches in the five-inning run-rule win over Colorado State. Despite the highs, there’s pressure on Meylan to not only take down a top-ranked team and Frahm, but also perform to her best against former teammates, again.

The ace then walked back a bit on fully revealing how it feels to compete against familiar faces. She plans to treat these three matchups like she’s playing people she’s never seen before.

“I have to be careful,” Meylan told Wright. “There’s kind of a lot of emotion, because I have played with and against a lot of those people, and you always want to play better against people you know.“Just reminding myself it’s just another game. It’s a nameless, faceless opponent, and I’m playing against the game of softball.”

OSU and Nebraska have a storied history in a series that dates back to 1978. The Cowgirls lead the all-time series 53-48, including a 5-0 record under head coach Kenny Gajewski. At home, OSU is 19 -12 against the Cornhuskers.

Action begins Thursday at 6 p.m. CT and will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT. All games will be aired on ESPN+.

Recommended Links