NFCA College Softball Rules Survey Marks Low Participation, Deadline July 21
The 2025 NCAA Division I college softball postseason sparked a lot of conversation among coaches, players, and fans when several unheard-of and outlandish calls were made. Rule books were brought out, social media exploded, and calls for change were made.
Many were particularly unhappy with Appendix G and obstruction calls made throughout the Women’s College World Series, and several have been harping on about the need for a double-bag at first base for the entire season.
The only way to fix the injustice? Coaches must complete a survey that the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) delivers to them in their inbox, where they can vote in support, opposition, leave no opinion, or give additional comments.
But according to Joanna Lane, director of education and program development for the NFCA, participation rates on the survey have been significantly low as of July 16, with the lowest rate coming from DI. Only 115 out of 307 coaches in DI have submitted, 106 out of 272 in DII, and 158 out of 394 in DIII.
So many coaches took to social media to voice complaints, so what are they waiting for? The clock is ticking as they have until 5 p.m. ET on July 21 to submit their responses.
Missouri’s head coach, Larissa Anderson, and Tennessee’s head coach, Karen Weekly, have been some of the loudest on social media when it comes to inequalities in the game, and it's time others follow.
The survey highlights more than just the obstruction and the double-bag, too. There are all kinds of proposals surrounding video review, the use of one-way communication devices, expansion of the current concussion reentry rules, and so much more. All necessary and important things that surround the safety of the players.
Former college softball players and coaches have not been shy about their opinions either. Though they have left the collegiate landscape, they still want what’s best for current and future players.
The only way we can uplift the game and keep pushing it forward is if the leaders of these programs take a stance.