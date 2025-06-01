Softball On SI

Tennessee Softball Files Protest in Game Against UCLA: What is Appendix G?

Allison Smith

Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers bats lined up next to the dugout before the game against the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
Jun 1, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers bats lined up next to the dugout before the game against the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

In a close contest that saw UCLA tie the game with a two-run home run from UCLA's Megan Grant, Grant's home run was questioned by Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly. Weekly argued that she did not touch the plate and or was assisted by a teammate to touch the plate which would result in an out, ending the inning, and a win for the Lady Vols.

However, after extensive review time, the umpires ruled that Grant was indeed assisted by her teammate in touching the plate but that the play was not reviewable under Appendix G. Since that play was not reviewable, Tennessee's attempt to file a protest was not granted, which extended the game to extra innings.

But what does Appendix G actually state? Well Appendix G explains what is reviewable by video and what is not. See the rule detailed below.

2025 NCAA Softball Rule Book Appendix G
2025 NCAA Softball Rule Book Appendix G / NCAA
2025 NCAA Softball Rule book Appendix G Continued
2025 NCAA Softball Rule book Appendix G Continued / NCAA

Thus, the question remains, did the umpires get the call right? Should the home run have been overturned? Softball social media was outraged by the controversial ruling.

Allison Smith
ALLISON SMITH

Allison Smith is an expert in leadership and organizational behavior in collegiate and professional women’s sports. Smith is a professor (Georgia State University), researcher, and writer. Smith holds a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in Kinesiology and Sport Studies. Smith’s research centers on combatting the underrepresentation of women leaders in sport, lack of organizational structure for work life integration for sport employees, and lack of programming and oversight for preparing athletes to transition to life after sport. Since graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism in 2011, Smith has sought opportunities to write about sports as a contributing writer focused on the growth of women’s collegiate, Olympic, and professional sports in this new age and movement for multiple outlets including Athletic Director U, and now Forbes.com. As a former Division I and II pitcher and Division III pitching coach Smith will bring unique insight and expertise to Softball on SI.

