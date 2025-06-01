Tennessee Softball Files Protest in Game Against UCLA: What is Appendix G?
In a close contest that saw UCLA tie the game with a two-run home run from UCLA's Megan Grant, Grant's home run was questioned by Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly. Weekly argued that she did not touch the plate and or was assisted by a teammate to touch the plate which would result in an out, ending the inning, and a win for the Lady Vols.
However, after extensive review time, the umpires ruled that Grant was indeed assisted by her teammate in touching the plate but that the play was not reviewable under Appendix G. Since that play was not reviewable, Tennessee's attempt to file a protest was not granted, which extended the game to extra innings.
But what does Appendix G actually state? Well Appendix G explains what is reviewable by video and what is not. See the rule detailed below.
Thus, the question remains, did the umpires get the call right? Should the home run have been overturned? Softball social media was outraged by the controversial ruling.