NFCA Drops Its Preseason Top 25 Poll Ahead of the 2026 Softball Season

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) released its Preseason GoRout Division I Top 25 Softball Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

For the most part, the rankings show no major differences from others. However, Florida seems to be popular among the NFCA voters, as the Gators sit just outside the top five at No. 6.

NFCA/GoRout Division I Preseason Top 10

Texas Texas Tech Oklahoma Tennessee Oregon Florida UCLA Florida State Arkansas Nebraska

Defending National Champs Take Top Spot

The Texas Longhorns claim the No. 1 spot with 21 first-place votes in the preseason poll, after winning the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball National Championship. The Longhorns return most of their lineup, except for Mia Scott and Joley Mitchell, but are more than equipped to make another run.

Junior right-handed pitcher Teagan Kavan is back off a 28-5 record with a 2.16 ERA and 230 strikeouts. Senior catcher Reese Atwood enters the season with 66 career home runs and a career batting average of .393.

Look for Texas to have a major say in the National Championship.

National Runner Up Stands at Second

The Red Raiders of Texas Tech are back and reloaded to take another run in 2026.

Everyone knows NiJaree Canady and all that she brings to the table, but this squad has some new faces that are in Lubbock to chase a title. Tennessee transfer Taylor Pannell, Ohio State transfer Jazzy Burns, and UCLA transfer Kaitlyn Terry are among those who will make a big impact for Texas Tech this season.

Final preseason poll of the season! pic.twitter.com/tnRmGCigNy — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) January 27, 2026

Patty Gasso's Sooners are Primed to Go

The Oklahoma Sooners are no strangers to top-five starts, and with five players on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List, one should not sleep on the Sooners.

Ella Parker, Gabbie Garcia, and Kasidi Pickering are just a few who are back and motivated to put OU back in the Finals. With transfers Sydney Berzon and Miali Guachino joining the OU circle, look for a huge year in Norman.

Can Lady Vols Push for OKC Again?

The Tennessee Lady Vols come in at No. 4, and while they have consistently made it to OKC, could this be the year they finally break through with the ultimate prize? Karen Weekly has a lineup loaded with potential, and look for them to put up a lot of runs.

Keep an eye on freshman catcher Elsa Morrison, sophomore infielder Emma Clarke, and transfers Maddi Rutan, Sophia Knight, and Makenzie Butt. Karlyn Pickens stands in the circle as one of the best to put on the orange and white. Coming off of last season's 25-7 season with a 1.17 ERA and 306 strikeouts, what better way to go out than with another WCWS trip?

four of a kind pic.twitter.com/6SpjVhzIBT — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) January 27, 2026

Oregon Rounds out the Top 5

The Ducks return from their trip to OKC and bring in some new pieces to help, including Addison Amaral, Amari Harper, and Elon Butler, in what Softball America ranked the second-best transfer class in the nation. Lyndsey Grein is back and tabbed as one of the best players in the country, placing No. 25 on Softball America's preseason Top 100 players list and their seventh-best pitcher.

Rylee McCoy had a breakout freshman All-American year in 2025 with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a .385 batting average. She was also placed on Softball America's preseason list as No. 51 and the fifth-best first baseman.

The question remains, will Melyssa Lombardi and the Ducks return to the WCWS?

For the complete NFCA/GoRout Top 25 Coaches Poll visit here.

