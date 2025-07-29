Why Oregon Softball's Transfer Class Ranks No.2
Coming off their best season under Melyssa Lombardi, it only made sense that the Oregon Ducks kept the momentum going in the transfer portal. While several key players return in 2025, Softball America ranked them No. 2 in its transfer class rankings, as they were able to replace the production of graduating seniors Paige Sinicki, Kai, and Kedre Luschar with some of the best players in the portal.
In hopes of making it back to the Women’s College World Series in 2026 and compete at the same level as their 54-10 2025 season, Lombardi and her staff have made the perfect tweaks to a near-perfect roster.
Here’s a deep dive into what players are joining Eugene and what to expect in the coming season.
Transferred In:
- Elon Butler (Cal)
- Addison Amaral (Notre Dame)
- Amari Harper (Texas A&M)
Elon Butler
The All-American power hitter helped lead Cal to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances as the Golden Bears advanced to the Regional Final in 2023 and 2025.
Playing both infield and outfield, Butler has posted tremendous numbers thus far in her collegiate career. Her career batting average sits at .328 with a .621 slugging percentage, 37 home runs, 112 RBIs, 157 hits, 25 doubles, and 28 stolen bases. She earned All-American honors in 2024 after hitting 12 doubles, 17 home runs, and putting up a .760 slugging percentage.
"I am impressed with Elon's power at the plate," Lombardi said in a press release. "She can change the game with one swing. She has faced elite pitching her entire career and has excelled. She can turn a single into a double with her ability to run. I also like her athleticism and versatility on defense. Elon's a competitor and will be a great addition to Version 8."
Addison Amaral
The two-time All-ACC and NFCA All-Region infielder led the Fighting Irish in 2025 in hitting (.365), home runs (9), and RBIs (43).
Starting all 108 games over the last two seasons, she hit .352 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs, and 96 RBI with a .616 slugging percentage.
"Addi is a very impressive athlete," Lombardi said in a press release. "I like her range up the middle and her ability to make the 50-50 plays look easy. She is a proven hitter from one of the premier conferences in our sport. I love her leadership on the field and her enthusiasm for playing the game. She will be an excellent fit for us. I look forward to watching her finish her career as a Duck."
Amari Harper
Coming off her best collegiate year in 2025 with the No.1 seed Aggies, Harper hit .421 in 51 games with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 51 RBIs, and a .698 slugging percentage.
The infielder hit .364 with 22 doubles, nine home runs, and 85 RBIs throughout 154 games with Texas A&M.
"Amari is a proven left-handed hitter out of one of the best conferences in the country," Lombardi said in a press release. "She possesses the ability to clutch up and deliver in tough situations. She's a very disciplined hitter. She has power; she can hit for average – she can do it all. In the game's biggest moments, she wants to be at plate."