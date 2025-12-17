Texas Softball Reveals Stunning National Championship Rings

For the first time in Texas softball’s 28-year program, the Longhorns made history in June when they earned a national championship after knocking off the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a decisive 10-4 Game 3 of the Women's College World Series (WCWS) Championship Series.

On a 1-0 count at the top of the seventh, ace Teagan Kavan threw her 111th pitch of the night to Tech’s Lauren Allred. A ground ball to Leighann Goode at shortstop required her to make a backhand step and launch a rocket to first base, but she still beat out Allred by several steps.

It was a moment that will forever be etched in Texas history, and what better way to flaunt the win than with some gold and diamonds?

After celebrating for months on end with a National Championship celebration at Red & Charline McCombs Field, a trophy tour that included appearances at the Houston Astros game, a Texas Longhorns football game, and an Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) game, the team needed some more bling.

Posted to Texas Softball’s Instagram account, detailed photos of the National Championship Ring were revealed, and it’s gorgeous.

Texas Softball

While each player and staff member has their last name engraved on the side, it’s even more intimate to team 28, with the team motto “Fuel the F.I.R.E” and the team sayings “Kill Kill Kill”, and “Talk About Texas”, a phrase outfielder Ashton Maloney adopted.

“28 Years in the Making” sits on the inside of the ring to give a nod to all the alumni that came before the national championship team that brought them to this moment. At the same time, “First Ever” and the overall season record of 56-12 are carved on the side in honor of the momentous achievement.

Texas Softball

In an even more intimate gesture, a black stone sits on the inside of the ring to honor Kavan’s late grandmother, Miney, who passed away during the WCWS. She was a constant supporter of Kavan and the Longhorns and was cherished by everyone on staff. Wearing 17 in honor of her grandma, Kavan threw a complete game to take down the Oklahoma Sooners on the day of her passing.

Texas Softball

The Longhorns were presented with the ring at an end-of-year team party, where head coach Mike White delivered a speech reflecting on the successful season.

Mia Scott, the star third baseman, and ace Mac Morgan, who both graduated at the conclusion of the season, even came back to receive their rings and take part in the festivities.

“It started in 1997 and took us a little while to win a National Championship,” White said in the video. We were able to do it finally, and we built the strength of that on the back of Longhorn Nation.”

With already three strong transfers headlining the roster in 2026, Kaiah Altmeyer (Arizona), Brenlee Gonzales (Texas Tech), and Taylor Anderson (OSU), it was announced on Tuesday that former Oklahoma Sooner Sophia Bordi will join the champions’ pitching staff.

Will a second-straight national title be in the Longhorns’ future?

