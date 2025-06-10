NIL and Tampering: Mid-Major Softball Coaches Call Out What’s Happening in the Sport
In the shadows of the NCAA Women's College World Series, where powerhouse programs grab headlines and trophies, a deeper issue is unfolding.
One that’s quietly unraveling the foundation of mid-major programs across the country.
Coaches are speaking out and they are not whispering.
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) was meant to empower athletes. And in many ways, it has. Just like anything that involves money and ego, it’s gotten messy—fast. What we’re seeing now isn’t just athletes cashing in on their brands. We’re seeing tampering. Flat-out poaching. And mid-major coaches have had enough.
These are programs that build players from the ground up. They don’t always have the flashiest facilities or the deepest pockets, but they’ve got grit, heart, and a culture of development. Yet now, with one standout season, these athletes are getting calls. Not from agents. From other coaches.
Let’s call it what it is, tampering.
While it might be happening behind the scenes, it’s becoming bolder by the day. Mid-major athletes are being lured with the promise of NIL deals, bigger stages, and exposure they “deserve.” But at what cost?
Ashley Waters of Boston University recently stated in a tweet:
It’s a harsh reality, and it’s reshaping recruiting. Development isn’t just about cultivating talent anymore, it’s reall about protecting it.
Let’s not forget the mental toll this takes on athletes. They’re 18–22 years old, getting offers that would make most adults question their loyalties. When money enters the equation, relationships change. Trust gets murky. And team dynamics? They suffer.
So where do we go from here?
There has to be accountability. Guidelines. Enforcement. While NIL isn’t going anywhere, the wild west of unregulated backdoor deals is tearing at the fabric of the sport.
The transfer portal combined with NIL power plays is no longer just about player mobility, it’s about power imbalance. Until we address tampering with real consequences, mid-major programs will keep bleeding talent while pretending everything’s fine.
But it’s not fine.
This isn’t about being anti-NIL. It’s about being pro-integrity. Because without it, the very spirit of college softball, the development, the loyalty, the grind…starts to fade.
And that’s a loss no amount of money can fix.