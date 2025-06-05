How to Get Recruited for College Softball: Real Talk for High School Athletes
As we enter the summer travel ball season, it’s go time for players hoping to catch the eye of college coaches. Let’s be real—recruiting isn’t just about showing up and hoping someone finds you. It’s a strategic game. You need a plan.
Too many athletes and parents still believe you’ll be “discovered” by chance. That a coach will magically stumble across your field and pluck you from obscurity. Hate to break it to you, but that’s not how it works. Getting recruited is a lot like job hunting—you need a résumé, you need initiative, and sometimes, you need to get creative.
Build Your Blueprint: Pro & Con Lists Still Work
One trick I use with athletes—and one I used myself during the recruiting process—is the good old-fashioned pro/con list. Not just any list. I’m talking detailed (feel free to email me and I will send it to you):
- Academic options
- Coaching style
- Campus vibe
- Travel distance from home
- Strength of your major
- Facilities and player development support
Here’s the thing—your interests might change. That’s why it’s smart to have multiple options, just in case. When I was choosing schools, we didn’t have a transfer portal. If you wanted out, you needed permission and risked sitting a year. So, we had to be thorough the first time.
7 Things College Coaches Actually Want
I reached out to several D1 coaches, and here’s what they consistently said:
- Travel Coach Communication
Let your travel coach advocate for you if that coach has strong connections and credibility.
- Smart Social Media Use
Tag coaches only in meaningful content—like schedules or skill videos—not selfies or game-day hype reels. They’re busy. Make it count.
- Camps Matter
Especially if a coach personally invites you, and you are interested in the school. Go. You’re showing commitment and getting face time.
- Email Tips That Work
>Example Subject line: Your Name – Grad Year – Position – Travel Team - Jersey Number
>Keep it personal. Keep it short. Ask a real question. Start a conversation, not a monologue with all the important details of your schedule - including field, city, times, and teams you will be playing (ex. Field 1 2:00 vs American Pastime) >Title “Please send me Info on All Your On-Campus Camps” is a way to get a reply (from a credible source) >Provide your coaches, parents, and your personal contact information within the email
- Timely Updates
Tournament schedule changes? Send them early. Coaches need to plan travel, and late updates can mean missed opportunities.
- Texting Rules
Only if you’re allowed per NCAA rules. Use it for delays, emergencies, or important info—not random updates.
- Be a Culture Fit
Coaches are watching more than just stats. They’re asking: Can this kid handle being coached? Will she fit our team vibe? Show them that in your communication and behavior.
Your Digital Footprint = Your New Résumé
Even in the age of highlights and hype, character still matters. Coaches do look at your Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use those platforms to show your personality—but keep it clean. Future teammates and even employers might be watching. That also works in reverse, make sure you are following the coaches and even the players. Are these people you want to play for and be around 24/7?
A Note to Parents: This Is Bigger Than Softball
Parents, this is more than just a chance to help your kid land a scholarship—this is a real-world teaching moment. Framing the recruiting process like a job search is one of the most valuable lessons you can pass on. Your daughter is essentially building a résumé, writing cover letters (emails), attending interviews (camps and visits), and learning how to advocate for herself.
And here’s the best part: it’s happening before the real world hits. Guiding her through this process is preparing her for life after sports, whether that’s applying for jobs, internships, or grad school. It’s about ownership, professionalism, and learning how to navigate high-pressure opportunities with confidence.
Encourage her to be involved in the communication. Let her write those emails (you can help polish them, sure). Talk through her goals. Walk through that pro/con list together. Help her see that this isn’t just about softball—it’s about building a mindset that’ll carry her far beyond the field.
Real Talk: Know Your Worth and Trust Your Gut
Let’s flip the script for a second. Not every coach is going to be the right fit for you. And that’s okay. If a coach isn’t giving you the time of day, barely responds, or just doesn’t seem invested—move on. You want to go somewhere you’re seen, valued, and believed in. Period. The right coach won’t just tolerate your talent—they’ll champion it.
You’ll have a much better college experience playing for someone who wants you on that roster, not someone you had to chase down like a door-to-door salesman. So do your homework. Look at the roster. Check out the coaching staff. Read their bios, their values, how they coach. Do their vibes align with yours?
Stick to what matters most to you. If faith, family, leadership style, or location are dealbreakers—honor that. And never, ever, commit to a school just for a coach. Coaches leave all the time, unless they’ve got a locked-in contract (and even then… things change). Pick a program where you can thrive no matter who’s running the show.
Here’s a hard truth a lot of athletes don’t get told enough: get used to saying ‘No’. If you’re not feeling it, don’t string a coach along. Leading someone on—just like in life—leaves a bad impression, and word travels fast in this small little softball world of ours.
Oh—and if a coach is pressuring you, manipulating your emotions, or guilt-tripping you into a commitment? That’s not flattery. That’s a red flag. It isn’t cutesie or demure! This is your future. You’re not just choosing a team—you’re choosing an environment that will shape your next four years.
So be brave. Be honest. And don’t forget—you’re interviewing them, too.
Final Thought: Own Your Journey
Recruiting isn’t a popularity contest. It’s about alignment. You’re not trying to impress every coach—just the right ones. So be proactive, be respectful, and be yourself. The right program won’t just offer you a scholarship—they’ll offer you a home.