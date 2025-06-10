Top Youth Softball Camps in Indiana This Summer
With recruiting and travel ball season in peak form, it’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the cirlce, or your favorite position on the diamond.
Indiana offers numerous softball camps catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. Here are the top camps in Indiana you shouldn’t pass up.
Purdue Softball Camps- Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette
Open to anyone in grades 8-12, there are plenty of opportunities throughout the summer to join the Boilermakers. The coaching staff will lead camps and clinics with the goal to improve your softball skills.
Pre-Alliance Elite Skills Camp- July 19, 1-5 p.m.
Summer Elite Skills Camp- August 16, 1-5 p.m.
Purdue Experience Camp-August 23, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame Softball Camps- Melissa Cook Stadium in South Bend
The Irish are jam-packed with all-day camps this summer. From pitching and catching clinics, offesne practice, competitive drills, and the opportunity to “play like the Irish”, there is something here for every player.
Winning in the Bullpen - Pitching and Catching, June 23, Ages 6-12 grade, 5-7 p.m.
Under the Lights Hitting - Win the Offensive Game, June 23, Ages 6-12 grade, 8-10 p.m.
Pitching and Catching Mechanics and Drills-June 24, Ages 6-12, Ages 6-12 grade, 9-11 a.m.
Irish All Skills-June 24, Ages 6-12 grade, 12-3:30 p.m.
Play Like the Irish-June 24, Ages 6-12 grade, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Competitive Drills to Win at Softball- July 14, Ages 6-12 grade, 5-7 p.m.
Under the Lights Hitting - Win the Offensive Game- July 14, Ages 6-12 grade, 8-10 p.m.
Pitching and Catching Mechanics and Drills- July 15, Ages 6-12 grade, 9-11 a.m.
Irish All-Skills- July 15, Ages 6-12 grade, 12-3:30 p.m.
Play Like the Irish- July 15, Ages 6-12 grade, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Indiana State Softball Camps- Price Softball Field in Terre Haute
The Sycamores are offering several camps this summer from general hitting clinics, hitting for power clinics, youth camps, pitching and catching sessions, and infield and outfield clinics.
Hitting Clinics-June 23 and July 17, Ages 7-12 grade, 12:30-2:45 p.m.
Hitting for Power- June 24, Ages 7-12 grade, 12:30-2:45 p.m.
Youth Camp- June 16-18 and July 14-18, Ages K-6 grade, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pitching and Catching Lessons- June 23 and July 17, Ages 7-12 grade, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Infield and Outfield Clinics- June 24, Ages 7-12 grade, 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m., and July 17, Ages 7-12 grade, 3:15-5:40 p.m.
Circle City Summer Prospect Camp- IU Indy Softball Field in Indianapolis
This one-day camp will throw players into an intense college softball environment, created to evaluate those who are serious about playing D1 softball. This is an opportunity to display talent infront of college coaches and players during individual instruction and scrimmage settings.
June 25, Class of 2026-2031, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nike Softball Camps Indianapolis- Avon High School Softball Field
Nike Softball Camps are bringing four action-packed days to the Indianapolis area. With position training and fundamentals, players ages 6-14 have the opportunity to improve their skills and learn from Avon High School’s varsity head softball coach, Kiah Ferrell, and her coaching staff.
Beginning Skills-July 14-17, Ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
General Skills-July 14-17, Ages 8-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.