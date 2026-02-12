North Texas, Oklahoma Softball Sells Out in Minutes and the Ticket Price Turns Heads

If you host the Oklahoma Sooners, the fans will come.

Following several mid-major schools raising ticket prices for matchups against Power 4s, the North Texas softball program has outdone itself.

With the Mean Green hosting the No.4-ranked Sooners at Lovelace Stadium on March 3, tickets went on sale Wednesday afternoon for a whopping $75. While that’s a high cost for one softball game, the fans certainly didn’t care. Tickets for this must-see matchup in Denton sold out in five minutes.

Tickets for UNT's meeting with Oklahoma have sold out!! We can't wait to see you on March 3rd!#GMG 🟢🦅 https://t.co/FTBCfXqPFJ pic.twitter.com/C2M7dxWgO9 — UNT Softball (@MeanGreenSB) February 11, 2026

To compare, Women’s College World Series tickets went on sale Wednesday as well, and the cheapest ticket for Game 1 of the Championship Series is going for $61.75 in the outfield.

North Texas isn’t the first team to raise prices just for the Sooners this season, either. Seeing head coach Patty Gasso and her eight-time national championship program in person is guaranteed to pack the stands, and programs are looking to make some cash off of it.

Before the start of Memphis’ 2026 season, which features matchups against ranked teams like the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels, the university announced that the softball program will become ticketed for the first time in history.

Memphis will host the Sooners (March 18) and Ole Miss (March 31), and will excessively drive up the price of those matchups. Oklahoma will be $30 in advance and $40 plus fees at the gate, while the March 31 matchup against Ole Miss will be $15 in advance and $20 plus fees at the gate.

East Texas A&M hosted the Sooners during the fall season and saw outrageous pricing, considering it wasn’t a regular-season game. Reserved chairback seating was as high as $40, and general admission was $25 on top of an extra $15 for parking.

Gasso’s squad was coming off a shocking elimination loss to Texas Tech in the WCWS semifinals, sparking significant discussion, with many wondering whether the four-time defending national champions were finally out of the way. But clearly, with a top freshman class debuting in 2026 and the addition of two strong transfers, Oklahoma remains a must-watch no matter where they go throughout the country.

The Sooners play a majority of their season at home at Love’s Field before getting into SEC play, so North Texas and Memphis may be the only two schools to raise prices for the Sooners this season. It is, though, a sign of major growth not just for Oklahoma but for the sport of softball.

