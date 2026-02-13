Northwestern Softball Catcher Emma Raye Secures Must-See Strike 3 Highlight

Northwestern catcher Emma Raye has had a highlight reel-worthy start to the 2026 college softball season.

While down by two runs to Central Florida in the fourth, pitcher Signe Dohse was looking to grab the first out of the inning and win the 2-2 count battle. UCF's Samantha Rey fouled a pitch off of Raye’s thigh, the ball bounced up, and forced Raye to dive after it.

The outstanding catch was made and an out was recorded.

The Wildcats didn’t end up grabbing the win against UCF at the Shriners Clearwater Invitational, but Raye’s catch certainly got fans in the park and experts on social media talking about Northwestern.

Not only has Raye stunned behind the plate, making crazy plays and catching three runners attempting to steal so far this season, but she’s also had an incredible start in the lineup. The junior recorded home runs in each of her first two games and hits in each of her first four, while posting a .917 slugging percentage.

Opening day power surge 🔋@EmmaRaye17 started off her junior year with two homers in two games. pic.twitter.com/XxRFhAK5ey — Northwestern Softball (@NUSBcats) February 6, 2026

Batting fourth on Friday against UCF, she went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Through seven games, her fielding percentage is .944.

Other Wildcat scoring on Friday came from Kansas Robinson, who reached on a fielder’s choice to second base to score Raye in the second. Isabel Cunnea singled to left field in the third to score Tru Medina and Raye again. Kelsey Nader reached on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning to score Avery Garden, but that’s all Northwestern could do in the loss.

Raye is coming off a sophomore year where she experienced ample time behind the plate. Appearing in 47 games, she started in 46 as a catcher and finished with 11 doubles, 22 RBIs, and an on-base percentage of .385.

She had a similar start to last season as well, leading Northwestern to win their season opener 5-4 over Kennesaw State when she recorded a double, single, and three RBIs. Raye went on to drive in a career-high five runs with a home run, double, and single in the conference opener against Penn State.

As a freshman in 2024, Raye started in all 48 games and landed on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team, while also being named a catcher for the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. She finished her debut season second on the team in home runs with ten and RBIs with 32.

Raye’s junior season is no doubt shaping up to be one of her best yet. Northwestern will continue battling over the weekend in Clearwater. They’ll face Missouri on Saturday and top-ranked Georgia and Texas A&M on Sunday.

