Oklahoma Softball Rises to No.1 in Softball America’s Rankings

For the third consecutive week, a brand new No.1 has taken over the Softball America Top 25 Rankings.

The Sooners take the honors after a dominant series win over the reigning national champions, the Texas Longhorns, who now fall four spots down. Nebraska and UCLA rise significantly, while Texas Tech falls due to an upsetting loss to Utah.

Meanwhile, Florida State completely drops out of the Top 10 after being swept by Stanford, allowing Virginia Tech to enter.

Check out the Top 10 and visit Softball America for the full Top 25 rankings.

Softball America Top 10 Rankings

Oklahoma (Previous Rank: 3) Alabama (Previous Rank: 1) Nebraska (Previous Rank: 5) Texas Tech (Previous Rank: 2) Arkansas (Previous Rank: 7) UCLA (Previous Rank: 9) Florida (Previous Rank: 8) Texas (Previous Rank: 4) Tennessee (Previous Rank: 10) Virginia Tech (Previous Rank: 11)

Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma offense had no problems getting through the Longhorns’ pitching staff in the must-see Red River Rivalry matchup.

After taking game one 3-0, freshman Kendall Wells hit the eventual game-winning three-run homer and set the NCAA freshman single-season home run record in the 4-3 win on Saturday. Miali Guachino worked six strong innings in the circle with six strikeouts to fend off the Longhorns.

Though losing game three 8-6 in a walk-off from Texas’ Katie Stewart, OU still had a phenomenal day at the plate. They tied the game in the seventh when Gabbie Garcia ripped a two-run homer, then took the lead in the eighth.

The rivalry continues for the Sooners as they face Oklahoma State next weekend for the Bedlam Series.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

After a 10-2 series opener against Utah, everything fell apart for the Red Raiders in game two. Utah’s Hailey Maestretti threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout to collect the program’s first win over a No.1-ranked team since 2017.

Red Raiders’ ace Kaitlyn Terry collected her first loss of the season after allowing four hits. The team is now 40-3 on the season.

THE UTES TAKE DOWN NO. 1 😤@Utah_Softball defeats No. 1 Texas Tech, 4-0, in game two for the upset win!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/FUXVC4LPN9 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 11, 2026

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers scored 12 runs on 10 hits over Wisconsin to grab their fourth Big Ten sweep of the year on Sunday.

Pitching was, of course, lights out the entire weekend, as Alexis Jensen held Wisconsin’s offense to no runs and just two hits. The Badgers had walked into the series averaging 6.1 runs per game, but Jensen was able to toss her fourth complete game of the year with 10 strikeouts.

Jordy Fraham grabbed the win in game two, after tossing a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks. Her no-hitter lasted through six innings.