UCLA Softball Explodes for 8 Home Runs as Megan Grant Makes Big Ten History Again

The UCLA bats continue to make history.

In the Big Ten series opener against Illinois on Friday, the No. 9 Bruins’ offense exploded for an astonishing 14-run seventh inning to win 17-0.

The runs tied for a program single-game record with eight total home runs. Six of those eight homers were in the seventh inning alone, which is tied for second-most in a single inning in NCAA Division I history.

Back-to-back-to-back bombs in two separate incidents highlighted the historic seventh innings, thanks to Megan Grant, Jordan Woolery, Kaniya Bragg (twice), Alexis Ramirez, and Aleena Garcia. The offense went on to total 13 hits, hit through the order twice, while pinch hitter Soo-Jin Berry saw the plate three times.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?



UCLA goes BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK for the SECOND time this inning! 🤯💣



📺: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/KLgZm0LbzR — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 11, 2026

.@KaniyaBragg homers for the SECOND time of the inning! 🤯🔥



It's a 13-run 7th inning for the Bruins! pic.twitter.com/BocJiCuTkr — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 11, 2026

UCLA has now hit eight home runs in a game twice this season, against Rutgers and UC Riverside. Prior to the 2026 season, the single-game home run record was seven, set in 2013. Additionally, the program’s single-season home run record has been boosted to 124 after this defeat over the Fighting Illini.

Not only did the offense as a whole go down in the books, but Grant continued to add accolades to her phenomenal collegiate career. Her two-homer night broke her own Big Ten single-season record of 26, which she set last season. She finished the outing 2-for-4 and led the offense with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Chef came back for seconds! 🍽️👩‍🍳@ChefMeganCookin adds onto her @BigTen record with with her second homer of the ballgame for No. 28.



📺: B1G+ pic.twitter.com/rSBtDC2ceB — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 11, 2026

Now with nine career multi-home run games, Grant is tied for third in program history and is three away from tying Stacey Nuveman-Deniz’s program record of 31 set in 1999.

“It’s a lot of rinse and repeat, honestly,” Grant told the Big Ten Network post-game. “It’s my last year, so knowing my swing more and more and staying consistent (is key). The four letters mean everything to me. I know with this senior group, we'll do anything for this program and for each other.”

"The Four Letters mean everything to me. I know with this senior group, we'll do anything for this program and for each other."@ChefMeganCookin 👩‍🍳🫶 @UCLA pic.twitter.com/5lwuyk3dSK — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) April 11, 2026

While the UCLA offense stole the show, the pitching needs to have its moment as well.

Taylor Tinsley tossed six shutout innings and collected her 20th win of the season, the first time she’s won this many in her four years with the Bruins. She allowed just two hits and struck out six. Brynne Nally came in for relief and recorded one strikeout in the seventh.

The Bruins will try to carry their momentum into game two at Eichelberger Field on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on B1G+.