Oklahoma State Softball’s Kenny Gajewski Admits Why His Program Needed a Major Reset

For the first time since 2018, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls did not make a trip to Oklahoma City in 2025.

When head coach Kenny Gajewski was confronted on the issue and poor performance by the team, he pointed to himself. In Softball America’s 2026 preview of the Cowgirls, he admitted it all goes back to the leader of the program.

“We needed a reset,” Gajewski told Brady Vernon at Softball America. “All the winning is new to me as a head coach. I’m learning how to be a head coach. I don’t have 20 to 25 years of experience. The winning has softened me a bit. When I came in here, we didn’t cut one corner…We needed to be better in the weight room. We needed to deal with the hard. And getting back to what it’s going to be like at Oklahoma State. We can do whatever we want here, but we need to do it our way and that starts with me. I talked to my staff and told them what I wanted to get back to. Our players have loved it, they’ve respected it. I’ve had more fun this year.”

On paper, the 2025 team looked amazing.

Ace Ruby Meylan arrived in Stillwater from Washington and put up a 1.81 earned run average across 209 innings. Karli Godwin, Rosie Davis, and Amanda Hasler remained staples at the plate. Davis put up a .350 average, 20 extra-base hits, and 50-plus RBIs, while Hasler finished the season with a team-high 16 home runs.

Yet, the team finished with a 35-20 record and struggled to advance out of the NCAA Regionals, being shut out by Arkansas 12-0.

With 400 victories, Gajewski moves into his 11th season at the helm. He has guided OSU to the NCAA Tournament every year and has led the team to five trips to the Women’s College World Series. He brought OSU its first conference title as part of the Big 12 with a win over rival Oklahoma at the 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship.

To regain those successes, a rebuild has begun.

Although four standouts, including Tallen Edwards and Micaela Wark, entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2025 season, four newcomers join the Cowgirls, including sluggers, a designated hitter, and defensive threats. Not to mention, a massive freshman class is set to make waves within the program.

OSU Transfers

OF Kaya Booker (Georgia Tech)

INF Jayden Jones (Virginia Tech)

MIF Lena Perez (Long Beach State)

OF Melina Wilkison (Indiana)

OSU Freshman Class

OF Jayelle Austin

OF Libby Jaques

INF Aubrey Jones

INF Elle McCloskey

INF Montogmery Henderson

C/UTL Gabby Castillo

RHP Preslee Downing

RHP Makala Smith

Softball America took a stab at a projected lineup for OSU in 2026, and the future certainly looks promising for the Cowgirls. Gajewski told Softball America that Kaya Booker has been the biggest offensive surprise thus far and has the potential to sit as the starting designated player.

Projected Lineup

C Amanda Hasler

1B Karli Godwin

2B Gabby Castillo

SS Aubrey Jones

3B Rosie Davis

LF Melina Wilkison

CF Jayelle Austin

RF Tia Warsop

DP Kaya Booker

Gajewski will take an even more strategic look at the game as a whole when he takes over as president of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) in January. He will be responsible for helping guide the organization's strategic vision, overseeing key initiatives to advance the sport, and serving as a national voice for collegiate softball coaches across all divisions.

