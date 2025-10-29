Popular Big 12 Softball Head Coach Elected as NFCA President
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced on Tuesday that Oklahoma State University head softball coach Kenny Gajewski has been voted as the new president of the association.
Gajewski is one of five members elected to the Association’s Board of Directors, who will officially begin their three-year terms on Jan. 1, 2026. He’ll take over for Larissa Anderson, the head coach of Missouri.
"It's an honor to be voted in by your peers and to represent the NFCA," Gajewski said in a press release. "The NFCA is a group I feel very strongly about, and I enjoy working with. It's exciting to represent Oklahoma State and our conference, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity that my term will have."
Gajewski previously served on the NFCA NCAA Division I All-America committee, which is responsible for evaluating and selecting the nation's top performers each season. He is now the 15th coach to serve as the NFCA president and the second from the Big 12 Conference behind Nebraska’s Rhonda Revelle, who served from 1999 to 2002.
In his new role as president, Gajewski will be responsible for helping guide the organization's strategic vision, overseeing key initiatives to advance the sport, and serving as a national voice for collegiate softball coaches across all divisions.
The 2025 softball season sparked a lot of conversation among coaches, players, and fans when several unheard-of and outlandish calls were made, especially with Appendix G , obstruction calls, and the need for a double-bag at first base.
Anderson was a constant voice on social media for injustices in the sport, and now Gajewski will have to fill those shoes.
NFCA Executive Board
- President – Kenny Gajewski, Oklahoma State University
- Past President – Larissa Anderson, University of Missouri
- Vice President, Awards – Courtney Deifel, University of Arkansas
- Vice President, Education – Megan Brown, Longwood University
- Vice President, Membership – Renae Hartl, Luther College
- Vice President, Publications – Chris Malveaux, Auburn University
With 400 victories, Gajewski will enter his 11th season as the head coach of the Cowgirls in 2026. He has guided OSU to the NCAA Tournament every year and has led the team to five trips to the Women’s College World Series. He brought OSU its first conference title as part of the Big 12 with a win over rival Oklahoma at the 2022 Big 12 Softball Championship.
Under his direction, 16 players have gained NFCA All-America honors, and 50 have received NFCA All-Region honors.
In addition to announcing Gajewski as president, the NFCA announced its new 2026 committee member appointments.
Lauren Ebstein from Tufts University will represent NCAA DIII, Bruce Lenington from the University of the Cumberlands will represent NAIA, Aaron Mullens from Murray State College will represent NJCAA, and Karen Sanders from Valley View High School will represent high school softball.
NFCA Group Representatives
- Division I – Megan Bartlett, Arizona State University
- Division II – Megan Correia, Cal Poly Humboldt
- Division III – Lauren Ebstein, Tufts University
- NAIA – Bruce Lenington, University of the Cumberlands
- NJCAA – Aaron Mullens, Murray State College
- Cal JC – Marian “Speedy” Mendoza, Fullerton College
- NWAC – Jessica Buel, Clackamas Community College
- High School – Karen Sanders, Valley View High School (Ark.)
- Travel Ball – Suzy Willemssen, Virginia Glory
- Access and Opportunity – Monica Harrison, Carnegie Mellon University
- Assistant Coach – Boo De Oliveira, University of Notre Dame
- Assistant Coach – Cheyenne Bricker, Southern Oregon University
- Emeriti – Julie Lenhart, SUNY Cortland