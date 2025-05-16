2025 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament: Bracket, Schedule & Updates
Follow the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball Tournament with the full bracket, schedule, and live updates.
The postseason has arrived for the 2025 NCAA Division I softball season and Softball On SI is your home for schedules and updates regarding all 16 Regional sites.
Below is the bracket and links that will take you to the landing pages for each location.
Bryan-College Station Regional at Texas A&M
Norman Regional at Oklahoma
Gainesville Regional at Florida
Fayetteville Regional at Arkansas
Tallahassee Regional at Florida State
Austin Regional at Texas
Knoxville Regional at Tennessee
Columbia Regional at South Carolina
Los Angeles Regional at UCLA
Baton Rouge Regional at LSU
Clemson Regional at Clemson
Lubbock Regional at Texas Tech
Tucson Region at Arizona
Durham Regional at Duke
Tuscaloosa Regional at Alabama
Eugene Regional at Oregon
Published |Modified