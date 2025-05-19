One Ticket, Two Dreams: Arkansas, Ole Miss Face Off in a Historic Super Regional
In a historic showdown, the 2025 NCAA Softball Super Regionals will feature the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks, with both programs vying for their first-ever berth to the Women’s College World Series.
The best-of-three series promises high-stakes drama, pitting the explosive offense of Arkansas against the resilient pitching and timely hitting of Ole Miss.
Arkansas Razorbacks: Powerhouse at the Plate
Arkansas enters the Super Regionals with a formidable 37–11 record, boasting one of the nation’s most potent offenses. Leading the charge is senior first baseman Bri Ellis, the SEC Player of the Year, who has drawn comparisons to MLB legend Barry Bonds.
Ellis has launched 26 home runs this season, maintains a .475 batting average, and has driven in 72 RBIs. Her on-base percentage stands at an astounding .649, and her OPS is a staggering 1.838, leading the nation in both categories.
Complementing Ellis is sophomore infielder Ella McDowell, who contributes a .380 batting average, seven home runs, and 47 RBIs. The Razorbacks’ lineup is deep and dangerous, making them a constant threat at the plate.
On the mound, Arkansas relies on a pitching staff that, while not as dominant as their offense, has been effective. Freshman pitcher Reis Beuerlein has emerged as a reliable arm, posting a 4.63 ERA over 39.1 innings pitched.
Ole Miss Rebels: Resilience and Clutch Performances
The Rebels, holding a 35–15 record, have demonstrated resilience throughout the season, culminating in a 7–3 victory over No. 13 Arizona to clinch the Tucson Regional.
Ole Miss’s offense is anchored by freshman standout Persy Llamas, who has delivered in clutch situations, including a three-run homer in the Regional final. Senior utility player Aliyah Binford adds experience and power, contributing significantly to the Rebels’ scoring.
The pitching staff is led by Brianna Lopez, who has been instrumental in key victories. Her ability to navigate high-pressure situations has been a cornerstone of Ole Miss’s postseason success.
Ole Miss is riding the momentum of several standout performances — none more impactful than Ashton Lansdell, who flashed Derek Jeter-like plays all weekend. From clutch double plays to game-saving grabs, Lansdell was a defensive anchor, making momentum-shifting stops that stole scoring chances and gave the Rebels a clear edge. It doesn’t surprise me if she will be continuing her career with the Savannah Bananas baseball team.
Head-to-Head: A Season Split
The two teams met earlier in the season, with Ole Miss taking two out of three games from Arkansas. The Rebels secured victories of 9–1 and 9–3 before falling 20-3 in the series finale.
Projection: A Battle of Offense vs. Pitching
This Super Regional matchup presents a classic battle between Arkansas’s explosive offense and Ole Miss’s resilient pitching and timely hitting. While Arkansas’s firepower gives them a slight edge, Ole Miss’s ability to perform under pressure cannot be underestimated.
Expect a tightly contested series, with the winner earning a historic first trip to the Women’s College World Series