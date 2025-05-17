SDSU Pitchers Grace Uribe, Cece Cellula Draw Comparisons to UCLA Legends
San Diego State’s Grace Uribe and Cece Cellura have emerged as a formidable pitching duo in the 2025 softball season, reminiscent of UCLA’s legendary pair, Debbie Doom and Tracy Compton. Their synergy on the mound and versatility on the field have been pivotal to the Aztecs’ success.
SDSU’s Dynamic Duo: Grace Uribe & Cece Cellura
In a recent game against Arizona State on Friday night, Uribe started with 3.0 innings, allowing one earned run, while Cellura closed with 4.0 innings, conceding just one earned run and securing the win.
Beyond pitching, both athletes contribute offensively and defensively.
Uribe, a transfer from Texas A&M, has a history of playing both as a pitcher and hitter. Cellura, primarily a pitcher, has also shown prowess at the plate, reflecting the multifaceted roles of Doom and Compton during their tenure at UCLA.
UCLA’s Legendary Pair: Debbie Doom & Tracy Compton
In the early 1980s, Debbie Doom and Tracy Compton set a high standard for pitching duos. Together, they achieved 39 shutouts, 441 strikeouts, and maintained an astonishing 0.18 ERA. Their dominance was instrumental in UCLA’s national championships during that era.
UCLA’s Current Tandem: Kaitlyn Terry & Taylor Tinsley
UCLA’s 2025 roster features the impressive duo of Kaitlyn Terry and Taylor Tinsley. Tinsley boasts a 13-4 record with a 1.90 ERA and 166 strikeouts over 147.1 innings. Terry complements with a 21-3 record, a 2.38 ERA, and 161 strikeouts in 182.0 innings. Their combined efforts have been crucial in UCLA’s pursuit of another championship.
Comparative Stats: SDSU vs. UCLA Pitching Leaders (2025)
School
Name
Record
ERA
IP
K's
SDSU
Cece Cullura
19-7
2.10
143.2
86
SDSU
Grace Uribe
9-1
2.97
106.0
64
UCLA
Kaitlyn Terry
21-3
2.38
182.0
161
UCLA
Taylor Tinsley
13-4
1.90
147.1
166
While SDSU head coach Stacey Nuveman didn’t catch for UCLA legends Doom or Compton – her playing days came over a decade later – it’s no coincidence that SDSU’s pitching staff reflects the kind of harmony and depth reminiscent of that iconic duo.
As one of the most decorated catchers in NCAA history and a proud UCLA alum, Nuveman understands the rhythm and trust required between pitchers. Now at the helm of San Diego State, she’s cultivated that same synchronicity between Uribe and Cellura – a tandem that mirrors the seamless chemistry once seen in Westwood.
Does the synergy between Uribe and Cellura mirror the legendary collaboration of Doom and Compton? They certainly showcase the enduring impact of effective pitching partnerships in collegiate softball.