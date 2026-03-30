Oregon, Northwestern Drop-Dead Softball Game Leaves Social Media in an Uproar

The consequences of Oregon being in the Big Ten Conference have begun to show themselves.

While the Oregon and Northwestern softball programs were in the midst of a series finale on Saturday, at the Ballpark in Rosemont, Ill., a drop-dead time was called at 3 p.m. CT due to the Ducks’ travel schedule.

Though Oregon was already winning 7-3, the Wildcats had the tying run at the plate with just one out in the seventh inning when the game was called. They run-ruled the Ducks on Thursday, 11-3, before dropping a 4-0 contest on Friday, and were more than hopeful they could come back and win the series over the top-25-ranked Big Ten foe.

But according to Oregon’s series preview, this game had already been moved up an hour to noon CT to accommodate Oregon’s travel, and it was a mutually agreed-upon time limit. Per NCAA rules in such situations, the official score reverts to the final completed inning; therefore, the score became 4-2.

"It's unfortunate, because nobody wants a game to end like that," Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi said in a press release. "That said, I liked our approach today. Our team battled and fought their way to win an important road series against a tough opponent."

Once this situation hit social media, the softball community was up in arms, claiming this would never happen in college football, and having teams across the country in the Big Ten has always been dangerous.

Starting to think a softball conference from New Jersey to Oregon was a bad idea. Hilariously dumb way to lose a game. https://t.co/qHNOSLYx06 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 28, 2026

“Imagine if this happened in football. This is absurd. This should be the biggest story in college athletics right now,” Paul Oren wrote on X.

Imagine if this happened in football. This is absurd. This should be the biggest story in college athletics right now. https://t.co/A6eWYr13uc — Paul Oren (@TVBOren) March 29, 2026

“This. Can’t. Happen. From day one, part of the backlash to PAC 12 teams joining the Big Ten was that travel would be absurd for many sports, mainly a concern regarding the whole “student-athlete” thing… now the travel is affecting games? Unacceptable,” Parker Olsen wrote on X.

This. Can’t. Happen.



From day one part of the backlash to PAC 12 teams joining the Big Ten was that travel would be absurd for many sports, mainly a concern regarding the whole “student” athlete thing… now the travel is effecting games? Unacceptable https://t.co/zGNZBCp0YZ — Parker Olsen (@parkerolsen25) March 29, 2026

Katie Griffith, the assistant softball coach at Emory University, chimed in with fear of what this means for softball.

“You guys, this is not good for our sport,” she wrote on X.

You guys, this is not good for our sport. https://t.co/G2mygI3Fyv — Katie Griffith (@Coach_KatieG) March 28, 2026

Many were pointing out that the Ballpark in Rosemont is two miles away from O’Hare, a major international airport in Chicago. Allegedly, the Ducks were scheduled to fly out of Midway, which is over half an hour away, meaning they needed to leave 3.5 hours before their flight.

The face they’re playing literally next to O’Hare makes this somewhat funny lol https://t.co/GSA3YfrM7c — Donald Stricklin (@Dstricklin8) March 28, 2026

Oregon also didn’t have any imminent softball need to get back home as soon as possible. The Ducks don’t play again until Friday, April 3, against Iowa at Jane Sanders Stadium.